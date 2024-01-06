De Minaur Dominates: United Cup Semis Victory Over Zverev

De Minaur wins United Cup semis 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 over Zverev.

In a riveting showdown at the United Cup semi-finals on Saturday, Australian tennis sensation Alex de Minaur showcased his resilience and skill, staging a remarkable comeback against two-time Nitto ATP Finals champion Alexander Zverev of Germany. The thrilling encounter lasted two hours and 40 minutes, with De Minaur ultimately triumphing 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 and securing a decisive mixed doubles match.

Expressing his joy at playing on home soil, De Minaur credited the enthusiastic Australian crowd for their unwavering support throughout the match. “I love being back home. Thank you guys! Every time I step out on court here, it feels special. This is my favorite court in the whole world, and every time I step out here, I get goosebumps,” he exclaimed with gratitude.

This impressive victory marked De Minaur’s third consecutive win against a Top 10 player in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings, following triumphs over American Taylor Fritz and World No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia. As a result of defeating the World No. 7 Zverev, De Minaur is poised to break into the Top 10 himself, becoming the first Australian to do so since United Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt achieved the feat in July 2006.

In response to the impending milestone, De Minaur commented, “It’s what I’ve worked so hard for. It’s another milestone. But the job’s not done. I’m going to enjoy this Aussie summer, that’s for sure.”

The Australian tennis sensation’s journey to the semi-finals included a remarkable upset against Novak Djokovic, where he secured a straight-set victory of 6-4, 6-4, breaking Djokovic’s impressive 43-match winning streak in Australia. This win against the reigning champion was labeled as the biggest and most astonishing victory of De Minaur’s career, marking Djokovic’s first loss in Australia since 2018.

With his remarkable performances, De Minaur now sets his sights on the United Cup championship match against Poland, following their 3-0 sweep against France on the same day. As the anticipation builds, tennis enthusiasts around the world eagerly await the outcome of the deciding mixed doubles and witness whether De Minaur’s dominance will continue in Sunday’s title clash.

