Key FA Cup clash: Manchester City vs Huddersfield at Etihad Stadium.

Predicted score: 4-0 in favor of dominant Manchester City.

Huddersfield faces an uphill battle against historical odds.

In a highly anticipated FA Cup third-round fixture, Manchester City is set to host Huddersfield at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. The defending champions are looking to avoid their first third-round exit in over a decade and are heavily favored to dominate the clash against a struggling Huddersfield side.

Historically, Manchester City has shown a formidable record in FA Cup fixtures at the Etihad Stadium, with a remarkable proficiency in scoring two or more goals in eight out of their recent ten matches. The team, led by manager Pep Guardiola, has secured victory in 13 of their last 20 games and remains undefeated in the preceding four matches, showcasing their strong form heading into the encounter.

The prediction for the match suggests a commanding performance from Manchester City, with a predicted score-line of 4-0. Huddersfield, currently languishing in the relegation zone of the Championship with just one victory in eight matches, faces low expectations to cause an upset.

In terms of team news, Manchester City welcomes the return of Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku to training, adding depth to the squad alongside the fit-again Kevin De Bruyne. However, there is uncertainty over the inclusion of John Stones due to an injury concern, with hesitancy about risking his participation.

Pep Guardiola, known for maintaining a consistent lineup in FA Cup fixtures, suggests that Huddersfield should prepare for a formidable City team. On the other side, Huddersfield will be without Japanese defender Yuta Nakayama as he prepares for the Asian Cup.

The head-to-head record between the two teams heavily favors Manchester City, with Huddersfield facing a considerable challenge to overturn historical trends. The last victory for Huddersfield against Manchester City dates back to November 1999, with the head-to-head record showing 28 victories for Manchester City, 22 wins for Huddersfield, and 30 matches concluding in a draw.

As the FA Cup clash looms, football fans eagerly await the outcome of this encounter, with Manchester City aiming to assert their dominance and Huddersfield looking to defy the odds in a bid for a historic upset.

