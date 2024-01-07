Football Star Eyes Premier League Return After Saudi Move

Henderson eyes Premier League return amid Saudi struggles.

Al Ettifaq challenges prompt potential move.

Open to pay cut, interests Crystal Palace, Fulham, Newcastle.

England midfielder Jordan Henderson is contemplating a return to the Premier League after facing challenges with his £12 million transfer from Liverpool to Saudi Arabian side Al Ettifaq last summer, as reports.

Henderson’s difficulties in settling into his new environment have been exacerbated by Al Ettifaq’s poor performance, with the team enduring eight winless matches since November, putting manager Steven Gerrard under pressure from the owners. The recent resignation of assistant manager Ian Foster to take charge at Championship side Plymouth Argyle has added to the disruptions at the club.

The 33-year-old midfielder has found it challenging to adapt to the different way of life in Saudi Arabia and cope with the heat and humidity during games. The underwhelming average attendance of 7,800 in a 35,000-capacity stadium at Al Ettifaq this season has also contributed to Henderson’s dissatisfaction.

Sources reveal that Henderson has confided in teammates about considering his options and plans to take a brief break during the winter break of the Saudi Pro League. Despite the significant pay cut and potential foregone wages, Henderson is open to a Premier League return if an attractive offer comes his way.

While Henderson’s reported salary at Al Ettifaq is an extraordinary £700,000 per week, the tax-free status is applicable only if he completes the initial two years of his contract. Returning to England after six months would result in a tax liability of approximately £7 million due to the country’s flat income tax rate of 20 percent.

Several Premier League clubs, including Crystal Palace, Fulham, and Newcastle, are reportedly seeking central midfielders this month. However, financial constraints faced by many clubs in meeting spending restrictions may necessitate a substantial salary adjustment for any potential move for Henderson.

As the transfer window unfolds, football fans eagerly await developments in Henderson’s potential return to the Premier League, adding an unexpected twist to the mid-season transfer market.

