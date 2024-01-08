Grant Bradburn says goodbye to Pakistan cricket team

Grant Bradburn resigned from Pakistan cricket.

Bradburn served the national team during the 2023 World Cup.

He shared the news on his social media channel.

Advertisement

Grant Bradburn announced his resignation as high-performance coach for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday, expressing his gratitude for his time spent working with the coaches and Green Shirts.

In May of last year, Bradburn was first named head coach of the national men’s team for the next two years by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

However, the cricket organization altered the coaching staff’s portfolios in November 2023, including that of head coach Bradburn.

“All coaches will continue to work in National Cricket Academy while PCB will announce the new coaching staff in due course for the upcoming series in Australia and New Zealand,” PCB had stated.

The 57-year-old had served as the Pakistani team’s coach in the 2023 World Cup.

Bradburn gave an update regarding his exit on X, the platform that was formerly known as Twitter.

Advertisement

“Time to close the amazing chapter that has been Pakistan cricket. Three roles over five years, I am proud of what’s been achieved and grateful to have worked with so many outstanding players, coaches and staff,” said Bradburn.

Bohat Bohat Shukriya 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/n0k0pagdtb — Grant Bradburn (@Beagleboy172) January 7, 2024

“Wishing the teams, staff and everyone at Pakistan Cricket continued success and growth,” he added.

Advertisement

Also Read NZ vs PAK: Mohammad Rizwan appointed as vice captain of national team Mohammad Rizwan has been appointed as vice captain. Pakistan has reached Auckland...