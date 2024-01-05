Man United eye Spanish sensation Miguel Gutierrez as Reguilon replacement

Manchester United are interested in signing Miguel Gutierrez.

Gutierrez has been a key player for Girona this season.

Real Madrid could then sell Gutierrez for a profit.

The Sun on Friday revealed that Manchester United is apparently interested in the dynamic Miguel Gutierrez of Girona, but they should anticipate fierce competition from Real Madrid.

As the left-back has appeared in 18 of the 19 La Liga games that Girona has played thus far, Gutierrez, 22, is a regular member of the starting lineup and is regarded as one of Michel Sanchez’s most reliable players.

Sergio Reguilon, a left-back, returned to his parent club, Man United had to let him go, and the Manchester team needs to find a successor as soon as possible.

Although there is little chance that Girona will go with one of their most valuable players—Gutierrez’s contract expires in 2027—The Sun claims that the Catalan team might be obliged to sell the 22-year-old for at least £22 million.

Even if that occurs, Real Madrid will probably give Man United a serious fight because Gutierrez is a graduate of Los Blancos’ La Fabrica academy. The club still owns 50% of the player’s rights and can bring him back for just €8 million, as opposed to other teams who would need to pay a release clause worth €40 million.

The Whites may require a new left-back in the summer because Ferland Mendy, one of their full-backs, sustains injuries frequently. Although head coach Carlo Ancelotti fully trusts Mendy—who recently extended his contract with the team until 2026—the club has been forced to consider adding some reinforcements in the summer.

According to the report, Madrid “could either buy Gutierrez back to sell at a profit or easily bring him back into the fold of their own team if they were to match United’s bid”.

It is important to note that Real Madrid and Girona are competing against each other for the La Liga championship this year. With 48 points apiece, Los Blancos lead the pack thanks to a superior goal differential.

