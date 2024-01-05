Melbourne Stars’ Sam Harper hospitalized, head injury in training.

Hit on chin, stable during transport.

Out of next match; Peter Handscomb may replace.

Melbourne Stars’ wicketkeeper-batter, Sam Harper, was hospitalized following a head injury sustained during a training session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday. Harper, who was preparing for the upcoming match against Sydney Sixers, suffered the injury while batting in the nets.

During a practice cross-bat shot, Harper was struck on the chin, and the ball lodged under the grille of his helmet, resulting in a severe cut near his throat. The Stars’ medical team acted swiftly to control the bleeding, and despite the gravity of the incident, Harper was conscious, breathing, and in a stable condition when transported to the hospital.

A statement from the Melbourne Stars read, “Sam Harper was struck in the head whilst batting at training this evening at the MCG and subsequently taken to the hospital in a stable condition. We ask that you respect his privacy at this time. The club will provide further updates when they come to hand.”

Due to Harper’s history of concussions, the franchise is approaching the situation with caution, prioritizing the player’s well-being. Harper had previously experienced a significant concussion in January 2020 during a Big Bash League (BBL) match and in 2017 during a Sheffield Shield game.

As a precautionary measure, Harper will be unable to participate in the upcoming match, and the Stars, lacking a backup wicketkeeper on their roster, are considering former player Peter Handscomb as a replacement. Handscomb, a seasoned wicketkeeper with T20 international experience, played for the Stars from 2012 to 2020 and may be drafted in given his availability and expertise.

Harper is expected to stay overnight in the hospital and undergo several scans as part of his treatment. Further updates on his condition will be provided by the Melbourne Stars as they become available. The franchise, along with the cricket community, wishes Sam Harper a speedy recovery.

