NZ vs PAK: Mohammad Rizwan appointed as vice captain of national team

Mohammad Rizwan, a batter and wicketkeeper for the national T20I side, was named vice captain, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Monday.
Rizwan’s first task will be to support Shaheen Afridi in the forthcoming five-match Twenty20 International series against New Zealand.
The series will take place in Auckland, Hamilton, Dunedin, and Christchurch from January 12 to January 21.
.@iMRizwanPak has been appointed vice-captain of Pakistan’s T20I team 🚨 pic.twitter.com/0Zu6DcstML
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 8, 2024
Prior to the series against New Zealand, the Pakistani team traveled from Sydney to Auckland earlier today. Tomorrow is when the Men in Green will start their training series.
It should be mentioned that Australia just destroyed Pakistan 3-0 in a Test series played in Australia.
Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wk), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vc/wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan
1st T20 – 12 January 2024 at Eden Park, Auckland
2nd T20 – 14 January 2024 at Seddon Park, Hamilton
3rd T20 – 17 January 2024 at University Oval, Dunedin
4th T20 – 19 January 2024 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch
5th T20 – 21 January 2024 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch
