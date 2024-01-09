Pakistan Secures Bronze in Asian Shooting Championship Mixed Doubles

Pakistan’s Talat-Joseph duo makes history with Asian bronze.

First Olympic qualification secured for Paris 2024.

Talat’s silver spotlights her rising star.

Kishmala Talat and Gulfam Joseph showcased exceptional skill and determination at the Asian Shooting Championship in Jakarta, Indonesia, securing a bronze medal in the mixed team event for the 10m Air Pistol category. This remarkable achievement not only marked a podium finish but also etched their names in history as the first Pakistani shooting pair to qualify for the Olympics.

The duo’s stellar performance in Jakarta solidified their coveted spots at the upcoming Paris Olympics, breaking new ground for Pakistani shooters on the international stage. Kishmala and Joseph had previously earned Olympic quotas for their individual events, setting the stage for an unprecedented representation at the prestigious sporting event.

Kishmala Talat, a standout talent, continued to shine individually as well. On January 8, she qualified for the Paris Olympics with an impressive score of 236.3 in the final. In a closely contested match, Kishmala went on to claim the silver medal, narrowly missing out on the gold to India’s Esha Singh, who secured the top spot with a score of 243.1. Rhythm Sangwan of India secured the bronze with a score of 214.5.

This achievement marked Kishmala’s third event at the Asian Shooting Championship, showcasing her consistency and prowess in the sport. Her journey included a bronze medal at the Asian Games last year, further establishing her as a force to be reckoned with in international shooting competitions.

Razi Ahmed Khan, Secretary of the Pakistan Shooting Federation, confirmed Kishmala’s exceptional accomplishment, stating that she has successfully secured a place for the Paris Olympics in 2024. Kishmala Talat now joins the ranks of Gulfam Joseph and G.M. Bashir, becoming the third Pakistani shooter to qualify for the Olympics.

In addition to the success in shooting, Pakistan’s athletes in other disciplines have also been making their mark. Arshad Nadeem secured a place in the Olympics in athletics, while equestrian athlete Usman Khan maintains a stable and strong qualification position. The collective achievements reflect the growing prowess of Pakistani athletes on the global stage, bringing pride and recognition to the nation.

