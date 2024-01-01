Petra Kvitova announces pregnancy, pulls out of Australia Open

Petra Kvitova withdrew from the 2024 Australian Open.

Kvitova was previously listed for the tournament.

Naomi Osaka beat Kvitova in the 2019 Australian Open final.

Following her announcement that she is having her first child with husband and longtime coach Jiri Vanek, tennis player Petra Kvitova will not be competing in the 2019 Australian Open.

Kvitova has won Wimbledon twice and was the runner-up in the Australian Open in the past.

It should be mentioned that Kvitova, 33, was on the roster for the Melbourne Park major, which takes place from January 14–28.

“On the first day of 2024, I wanted to wish you a happy new year and share the exciting news that Jiri and I will be welcoming a baby into our family this summer,” Kvitova said on X with pictures of the pair holding a sonogram and a onesie.

On Instagram, she went on to say that she would miss her yearly vacation to Australia.

“I’m looking forward to spending some time at home preparing for this exciting next chapter in our lives.” Kvitova continued.

Naomi Osaka, who rejoined the circuit earlier on Monday after a 15-month hiatus during which she gave birth to her first child, defeated Kvitova in the Australian Open final of 2019.

Prior to this, the prize money for the Australian Open was raised by 13% to A$86.5 million ($59.04 million) for the 2024 competition.

The participants who participated in the previous rounds and qualifications will stand to gain the most from the boost.

Over the past ten years, the Grand Slam prize money has more than doubled, although the distribution of the money is more equitable than in prior years.

