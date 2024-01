PSL Schedule 2024 | The schedule for the PSL 9 edition of the Pakistan Super League has been revealed, detailing a total of 34 matches to take place.

Karachi will host 11 matches, followed by Lahore and Rawalpindi, each hosting 9 games, and Multan contributing 5 matches to the lineup. Notably, teams like Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Islamabad United, and Multan Sultans are slated to participate in 5 home-ground matches each. Peshawar Zalmi is scheduled to play 4 matches each in both Lahore and Rawalpindi. Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators are designated to play 3 matches each in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi.

Proposed PSL Schedule 2024 | PSL 9 Schedule list 2024 | PSL 2024 Schedule

Feb 17: Qalandars vs United in Lahore

Feb 18: Gladiators vs Zalmi in Lahore and Sultans vs Kings in Multan

Feb 19: Qalandars vs Gladiators in Lahore

Feb 20: Sultans vs United in Multan

Feb 21: Zalmi vs Kings in Lahore and Sultans vs Qalandars in Multan

Feb 22: Gladiators vs United in Lahore

Feb 23: Sultans vs Zalmi in Multan

Feb 24: Qalandars vs Kings in Lahore

Feb 25: Sultans vs Gladiators in Multan and Qalandars vs Zalmi in Lahore

Feb 26: Zalmi vs United in Lahore

Feb 27: Qalandars vs Sultans in Lahore

Feb 28: Kings vs United in Karachi

Feb 29: Rest day

Mar 1: Zalmi vs Qalandars and United vs Gladiators in Pindi

Mar 2: Kings vs Sultans in Karachi

Mar 3: United vs Zalmi in Pindi

Mar 4: Kings vs Gladiators in Karachi

Mar 5: Zalmi vs Sultans in Pindi

Mar 6: United vs Qalandars and Gladiators vs Kings in Pindi

Mar 7: United vs Kings in Pindi

Mar 8: Zalmi vs Gladiators in Pindi

Mar 9: Kings vs Qalandars in Karachi

Mar 10: United vs Sultans and Gladiators vs Qalandars in Pindi

Mar 11: Kings vs Zalmi in Karachi

Mar 12: Gladiators vs Sultans in Karachi

Mar 13: Rest day

Mar 14: Qualifier (Team 1 vs Team 2) and Eliminator 1 (Team 3 vs Team 4) in Karachi

Mar 15: Eliminator 2 (Eliminator winner vs Qualifer runner-up) in Karachi

Mar 16: Rest day

Mar 17: Final in Karachi