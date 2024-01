Revised schdules of PSL 9 revealed, know here

PSL 9 schedules have been announced.

The tournament will begin on Feb 17.

Lahore Qalanders will look to defend their titles.

Next month will mark the start of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9, in which Lahore Qalandars will look to defend their championship.

The league will take place in four cities: Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan, between February 17 and March 17, 2024.

Eleven of the matches will be held in Karachi, nine in each of Lahore and Rawalpindi, and five in Multan.

This is the anticipated schedule for PSL 9, based on a local cricket website.

Revised PSL 9 schedule

Feb 17: Qalandars vs United in Lahore

Feb 18: Gladiators vs Zalmi in Lahore and Sultans vs Kings in Multan

Feb 19: Qalandars vs Gladiators in Lahore

Feb 20: Sultans vs United in Multan

Feb 21: Zalmi vs Kings in Lahore and Sultans vs Qalandars in Multan

Feb 22: Gladiators vs United in Lahore

Feb 23: Sultans vs Zalmi in Multan

Feb 24: Qalandars vs Kings in Lahore

Feb 25: Sultans vs Gladiators in Multan and Qalandars vs Zalmi in Lahore

Feb 26: Zalmi vs United in Lahore

Feb 27: Qalandars vs Sultans in Lahore

Feb 28: Kings vs United in Karachi

Feb 29: Rest day

Mar 1: Zalmi vs Qalandars and United vs Gladiators in Pindi

Mar 2: Kings vs Sultans in Karachi

Mar 3: United vs Zalmi in Pindi

Mar 4: Kings vs Gladiators in Karachi

Mar 5: Zalmi vs Sultans in Pindi

Mar 6: United vs Qalandars and Gladiators vs Kings in Pindi

Mar 7: United vs Kings in Pindi

Mar 8: Zalmi vs Gladiators in Pindi

Mar 9: Kings vs Qalandars in Karachi

Mar 10: United vs Sultans and Gladiators vs Qalandars in Pindi

Mar 11: Kings vs Zalmi in Karachi

Mar 12: Gladiators vs Sultans in Karachi

Mar 13: Rest day

Mar 14: Qualifier (Team 1 vs Team 2) and Eliminator 1 (Team 3 vs Team 4) in Karachi

Mar 15: Eliminator 2 (Eliminator winner vs Qualifer runner-up) in Karachi

Mar 16: Rest day

Mar 17: Final in Karachi

