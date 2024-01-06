Shan Masood talks about Pakistan’s whitewash agaisnt Australia

Pakistan loses the Test series 3-0 to Australia.

Shan Masood admits missed opportunities cost Pakistan the series.

He calls for improved batting, with no player making a score over 200 in the series.

After losing a three-match Test series to Australia, Pakistan’s skipper Shan Masood spoke candidly.

Masood claimed that Pakistan wasted opportunities during the series when they lost the third Test in Sydney on Saturday by an eight-wicket margin.

“Taking a lead, missing a few chances—it’s a bit of Déjà vu since Melbourne, Australia, went searching for wickets; we left the gate open, and they made full use of it,” Masood said after the match.

“Realistically, we would have liked anything over 200, that doesn’t make batter take that many risks early on so I think we were quite a few runs short and Australia bowled really well again we are learning it the hard way.

“Rizwan top scored but nobody got over 200 runs this series, If we can make those little improvements, grab those chances, make fifties into hundred, so little improvements could help us. We got 10 months to play the next Test match so plenty of time to get back and re-apply.”

With 57 runs in 75 balls, David Warner’s fairytale came to an end as Australia managed to reach the modest 130-run mark in Sydney.

After the home team lost opener Usman Khawaja for a duck in the opening over of the run-chase, Marnus Labuschagne also made an impression with an unbeaten 62 and shared 119 runs for the second wicket with Warner.

In the second innings, Sajid Khan grabbed the wickets of both Australian openers.

Earlier today, Pakistan was bowled out for 115 in their second innings.

Aamer Jamal and Muhammad Rizwan shared a valuable partnership of 42 runs for the eighth wicket before Rizwan was caught leg-slipping by Nathan Lyon for just 28 runs.

A short while later, Amal was caught in the deep off Pat Cummins for eighteen.

Pakistan started their second innings yesterday with a narrow 14-run lead thanks to Jamal’s six for 69 after the Kangaroos were bowled out at 299 runs.

Josh Hazlewood (4-16) turned the scales in favor of the home team with three wickets in the penultimate over of the day, leaving Pakistan reeling on 68-7 with an 82-run lead. Nevertheless, the hosts recovered thanks to their pace attack.

Pakistan hasn’t played well in Australia, having won just one Test since 1995 and losing the previous seventeen.

Australia had previously won the first two Test matches in Perth and Melbourne, securing the series before the Sydney match.

