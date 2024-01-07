Verstappen Eager for Legendary Drive Opportunity

F1 champ Max Verstappen eyes Le Mans and other motorsports.

Max Verstappen has expressed his keen interest in exploring various motorsport series, hinting at a potential foray into the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans race. Verstappen, who clinched his third consecutive world championship title in 2023, has recently shown uncertainty about his long-term future in Formula 1, revealing a reluctance to compete for as many years as racing veterans like Lewis Hamilton or Fernando Alonso.

The Dutch racing sensation, known for his aggressive driving style and remarkable achievements at a relatively young age, is eyeing diverse challenges beyond the F1 circuit. Verstappen’s father, Jos Verstappen, played a pivotal role in igniting these aspirations, having triumphed in the LMP2 class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2008.

Verstappen disclosed his interest in various motorsport series, stating, “I like watching IndyCar, I have a lot of respect for what they do, but I don’t think I would participate. I would definitely like to try a MotoGP, and I like SuperGT. Super Formulas are beautiful, and are the fastest cars below Formula 1, but I would definitely like the 24 Hours of Le Mans. I’ve already been there when my father raced.”

Having experienced the thrill of Le Mans firsthand during his father’s victorious campaign, Verstappen’s interest in the iconic endurance race seems to be more than just a passing fancy. His father, Jos Verstappen, raced for seven different teams in Formula 1, scoring two podium finishes during his eight-season career. Since leaving F1, Jos has found success in other racing disciplines, including winning the LMP2 class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2008.

Max Verstappen’s diverse motorsport interests include a desire to try his hand at MotoGP, SuperGT, and Super Formulas, showcasing a versatile enthusiasm for different racing disciplines. With his father’s legacy at Le Mans serving as inspiration, Verstappen seems poised to explore new horizons beyond the world of Formula 1, adding an exciting chapter to his already illustrious career.

As Verstappen contemplates his future endeavors, fans around the world eagerly await news of the Dutch driver’s potential participation in the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans and other legendary racing events.

