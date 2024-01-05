Verstappen Eyes 2024 Showdown: Names Potential Rivals

Verstappen eyes a tough 2024 F1 season for his third title.

In a recent episode of Red Bull’s Talking Bull podcast, reigning triple world champion Max Verstappen shared his insights on the upcoming 2024 Formula 1 season, highlighting McLaren’s impressive progress as a key factor in the potential showdown for the championship.

Verstappen, who dominated the 2023 season with an astounding 19 victories out of 22 races, expressed his anticipation for the challenges ahead. He emphasized the importance of consistency and the role of the car in the championship fight, noting that Red Bull was the only team that maintained a high level of consistency throughout the previous season.

“The one I think that was most impressive behind us from where they started to where they ended was definitely McLaren. It looks like they might be very strong next year,” Verstappen commented on McLaren’s performance in 2023.

McLaren, despite a slow start without points in the first two races, underwent a technical reshuffle and introduced a significant mid-season upgrade package. This propelled drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri into podium contention, showcasing their potential for victory. Verstappen acknowledged McLaren’s progress and stated that he would be keeping a close eye on them as the new season approaches.

Reflecting on the past season, Verstappen noted the fluctuating performance of other teams behind Red Bull and emphasized the importance of improvement during the winter break. “We were the only team that was really consistent [in 2023]. Behind us, it was really up and down, one team second, then another team… That’s where the battle was quite close behind us. It will all depend on how much they will improve in the winter time,” he said.

As Verstappen aims for a third consecutive world title and to increase his championship tally to four, he acknowledged the unique challenges each season brings. While relying on his experience, he emphasized the significance of a competitive car and consistent performances.

With McLaren emerging as a potential strong competitor, the stage is set for an exciting 2024 F1 season, with Verstappen eyeing a thrilling showdown against formidable rivals.

