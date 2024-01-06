Warner gets fairytale ending as Australia whtewash Pakistan

David Warner scored 57 runs in his final Test.

Australia defeated Pakistan by 8 wickets in Sydney Test.

The Aussies won the series 3-0.

At the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, Australia defeated Pakistan by eight wickets in the third and final Test of the series.

As Australia chased the runs for victory on the fourth day, the stage was set for David Warner to bat for the final time in his 112th and final Test.

Warner’s dream came to an end when Australia defeated the small target of 130 runs and won the series, with Warner scoring 57 runs in 75 balls.

After the home team lost opener Usman Khawaja for a duck in the opening over of the run-chase, Marnus Labuschagne also made an impression with an unbeaten 62 and shared 119 runs for the second wicket with Warner.

In the second inning, Sajid Khan grabbed the wickets of both Australian openers.

Earlier today, Pakistan was bowled out for 115 in their second inning.

Aamer Jamal and Muhammad Rizwan shared a valuable partnership of 42 runs for the eighth wicket before Rizwan was caught leg-slipping by Nathan Lyon for just 28 runs.

Shortly after, Jamal was caught in the deep off Pat Cummins for eighteen.

Pakistan started their second inning yesterday with a narrow 14-run lead thanks to Jamal’s six for 69 after the Kangaroos were bowled out at 299 runs.

Josh Hazlewood (4-16) turned the scales in favor of the home team with three wickets in the penultimate over of the day, leaving Pakistan reeling on 68-7 with an 82-run lead. Nevertheless, the hosts recovered thanks to their pace attack.

Pakistan hasn’t played well in Australia, having won just one Test since 1995 and losing the previous seventeen.

Australia had previously won the first two Test matches in Perth and Melbourne, securing the series before the Sydney match.

