All you need to know about Team Europe at Laver Cup

The fourth edition of the Laver Cup, which will be held in Boston, Massachusetts from September 24-26, will feature Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Four more Top 10 players, Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev, Matteo Berrettini, and Casper Ruud, will compete in the Laver Cup alongside Medvedev and Tsitsipas on Team Europe. Team World is led by Denis Shapovalov, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Diego Schwartzman.

Team Europe has won the competition in each of the last three editions, with Zverev defeating Milos Raonic to secure victory in 2019. John McEnroe, the captain of Team World, will be looking to put an end to Team Europe’s domination in America.

All you need to know about Laver Cup

The fourth edition of the Laver Cup, which was originally planned to take place at TD Garden in Boston, has been rescheduled. It will now be held from 24-26 September 2021.

The Laver Cup, which was first held in 2017, pits six players from Team Europe against six players from Team World. The tournament lasts three days, with four matches per day (three singles and a doubles). Europe has previously been represented by Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal. Kevin Anderson, John Isner, and Nick Kyrgios are among the stars to have played for Team World.