Four Kazakhstan men in the Top 300 of the FedEx ATP Rankings

Kazakhstan is building its own route towards becoming a tennis powerhouse.

The gregarious Alexander Bublik is ranked No. 34 in the FedEx ATP Rankings, while Elena Rybakina is ranked No. 17 in the WTA.

Kazakhstan tennis is prospering, with four men and four women in the Top 300, but it’s been a slow process. An activity that requires teamwork and determination.

“Nothing happens by chance, the work has been done,” former World No. 33 Andrey Golubev said at the ATP 250 Astana Open.

“The feeling I have, with the Kazakh Federation, we act as one team. Of course, everyone has their own coach and team, but the federation is united and one. We are all moving in the same direction.”

All you need to know about tennis tournament in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Alexander Bublik, a home favourite, will be seeking for his first tour-level title in Kazakhstan at the Astana Open, which runs from September 20 to 26. Russia’s Aslan Karatsev will also be playing at the indoor-hard ATP event.

Hamburg finalist Filip Krajinovic and incumbent winner John Millman will also compete in the tournament’s second edition.

After winning the Winston-Salem Open, Belarusian Ilya Ivashka will be looking for his second tour-level championship, while #NextGenATP Italian Lorenzo Musetti will be hoping for a strong run to improve his position in the ATP Race To Milan.