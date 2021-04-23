Google’s Live Caption feature comes to Chromebooks

Adsense 300×250

Google Live Caption uses AI to mechanically generate subtitles on the screen for any media that plays audio on your device.

The tool was designed to assist deaf and arduous of hearing individuals, however, it can even be helpful in reedy environments. once launching on mechanical man in 2019, Google bit by bit enlarged the support operate in its system, delivering it to calls on component and Chrome devices, because of the most recent version of the Chrome package, Live Caption is currently being discharged on Chrome browsers on most Chromebooks.

Google antecedently explained that automatic captions can work for websites and video players in Chrome, at the side of their native files once opened within the browser. we tend to conjointly apprehend that the AI-powered system supports a spread of media, together with podcasts and radio content, personal video libraries (like Google Photos), embedded video players, and most audio-based video or chat services online. Google realizes that captions square measure generated on the device and work offline. you’ll be able to change the feature with the Accessibility choice in your Chromebook settings.

Chrome OS ninety conjointly has many further options, together with Associate in the Nursing updated launcher that may perform calculations, showtime, word definitions, and stock costs. whereas a brand new diagnostic application permits you to run tests to examine the standing of your laptop’s battery, processor, and memory. Finally, you’ll be able to currently scan things directly from your printer to your Chromebook via WiFi or a USB affiliation.