Tech giant Google releases new Security Fix Update for Chrome browser

Tech giant Google has released a new security fix update for its Chrome browser.

As per reports, this update released for Windows, Mac and Linux platforms that brings a total of seven security fixes.

The new version of the Chrome browser will be rolled out over the coming days, Google said in a statement that users are recommended to install the update as early as it reaches their devices.

“Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix. We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third-party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven’t yet fixed,” the company said.

Recently, Some apps were crashing for Android users, but tech giant Google has fixed it. The issue was due to a system component called Android System WebView that lets Android apps display web content.

Company has now fix the issue users are required to update Android System WebView to version 89.0.4389.105 and Google Chrome to the latest version. Both are available on Google Play.

The issues began on Monday afternoon and lasted about seven hours, according to the Google Workspace dashboard for Gmail. The company recommended using the desktop interface until issues were resolved.

“We are aware of an issue with WebView causing some apps on Android to crash for some users,” Google said in a statement that “We are currently working to fully validate the scope and a fix is in progress.”