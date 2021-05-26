Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

All You need to know about Google’s first Street EV

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

26th May, 2021. 01:25 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
All You need to know about Google’s first Street EV

Jaguar I-Pace EVs equipped with Google’s Street View mapping technology will be driving around Dublin for the next 12 months.

They won’t just be taking Street View images; they’ll also be keeping an eye on the city’s air quality.

The I-Pace is the first all-electric Street View vehicle equipped with air quality measuring sensors in addition to installing Street View cameras on the roofs.

On a street-by-street basis, mobile air sensors can measure nitrogen dioxide (NO2), carbon dioxide (CO2), and fine particles (PM2.5) in the air.

The project “Air View Dublin” is a collaboration between Google and the Dublin City Council.

It is part of Google’s Environmental Insights Explorer program, which aims to map hyperlocal air quality data and provide local governments with the knowledge they need to address climate and pollution problems in their cities.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

ECNEC Meeting Approves Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway
5 mins ago
ECNEC Meeting Approves Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway approved in...
US
6 mins ago
US Secretary of State in Cairo to shore up Gaza truce

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Cairo for talks...
Vaccination drive for people above 19 years
47 mins ago
Vaccine Registration For 19 Years & Above To Begin Tomorrow: Asad Umar

Pakistan will start a COVID-19 vaccine registration for people aged 19 years...
Shoaib Akhtar advises Amir to be mature and make Pakistan comeback
1 hour ago
Make Comeback for Pakistan: Shoaib Akhtar’s advice for Mohammad Amir

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has advised Muhammad Amir to resolve...
Here's why Tesla is no longer using radar sensors in vehicles
2 hours ago
Here’s why Tesla is no longer using radar sensors in vehicles

Elon Musk’s Tesla has begun the process of removing radar sensors from...
US District Court lifted ban on American Investment: Xiaomi
2 hours ago
US District Court lifted ban on American Investment: Xiaomi

Global Conglomerate Xiaomi said that the US district court ordered the Defense...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Yasra Rizvi newborn
42 seconds ago
Photo of Yasra Rizvi with her newborn makes rounds on social media

Leading actress and writer of the Pakistan Showbiz Industry Yasra Rizvi, who...
ECNEC Meeting Approves Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway
5 mins ago
ECNEC Meeting Approves Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway approved in...
US
6 mins ago
US Secretary of State in Cairo to shore up Gaza truce

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Cairo for talks...
Vaccination drive for people above 19 years
47 mins ago
Vaccine Registration For 19 Years & Above To Begin Tomorrow: Asad Umar

Pakistan will start a COVID-19 vaccine registration for people aged 19 years...