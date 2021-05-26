All You need to know about Google’s first Street EV

Jaguar I-Pace EVs equipped with Google’s Street View mapping technology will be driving around Dublin for the next 12 months.

They won’t just be taking Street View images; they’ll also be keeping an eye on the city’s air quality.

The I-Pace is the first all-electric Street View vehicle equipped with air quality measuring sensors in addition to installing Street View cameras on the roofs.

On a street-by-street basis, mobile air sensors can measure nitrogen dioxide (NO2), carbon dioxide (CO2), and fine particles (PM2.5) in the air.

The project “Air View Dublin” is a collaboration between Google and the Dublin City Council.

It is part of Google’s Environmental Insights Explorer program, which aims to map hyperlocal air quality data and provide local governments with the knowledge they need to address climate and pollution problems in their cities.