Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Here’s why Tesla is no longer using radar sensors in vehicles

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

26th May, 2021. 12:52 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Here's why Tesla is no longer using radar sensors in vehicles

Elon Musk’s Tesla has begun the process of removing radar sensors from its production cars.

According to the reports, the New Model 3 and Model Y vehicles designed for North America will no longer have radar onboard to allow driver assistance features including Autopilot and its “Full Self Driving” system.

Tesla was still concentrating on developing radar technology for Autopilot in 2016, but that was before reworking the team to concentrate on computer vision and deep learning.

However, the change is occurring so rapidly that customers can obtain vehicles with restrictions on the use of Autosteer, Smart Summon, and Emergency Lane Departure Avoidance. These features will be re-enabled through software updates “in the coming weeks.”

According to Tesla, “We believe that a vision-only system is ultimately all that is needed for full autonomy. Our AI-based software architecture has been increasingly reliant on cameras, to the point where radar is becoming unnecessary earlier than expected. As a result, our FSD team is fully focused on evolving to a vision-based autonomous system and we are nearly ready to switch the US market to Tesla Vision.”

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

ECNEC Meeting Approves Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway
5 mins ago
ECNEC Meeting Approves Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway approved in...
US
6 mins ago
US Secretary of State in Cairo to shore up Gaza truce

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Cairo for talks...
Vaccination drive for people above 19 years
48 mins ago
Vaccine Registration For 19 Years & Above To Begin Tomorrow: Asad Umar

Pakistan will start a COVID-19 vaccine registration for people aged 19 years...
All You need to know about Google’s first Street EV
1 hour ago
All You need to know about Google’s first Street EV

Jaguar I-Pace EVs equipped with Google's Street View mapping technology will be...
Shoaib Akhtar advises Amir to be mature and make Pakistan comeback
1 hour ago
Make Comeback for Pakistan: Shoaib Akhtar’s advice for Mohammad Amir

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has advised Muhammad Amir to resolve...
US District Court lifted ban on American Investment: Xiaomi
2 hours ago
US District Court lifted ban on American Investment: Xiaomi

Global Conglomerate Xiaomi said that the US district court ordered the Defense...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Yasra Rizvi newborn
49 seconds ago
Photo of Yasra Rizvi with her newborn makes rounds on social media

Leading actress and writer of the Pakistan Showbiz Industry Yasra Rizvi, who...
ECNEC Meeting Approves Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway
5 mins ago
ECNEC Meeting Approves Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway approved in...
US
6 mins ago
US Secretary of State in Cairo to shore up Gaza truce

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Cairo for talks...
Vaccination drive for people above 19 years
48 mins ago
Vaccine Registration For 19 Years & Above To Begin Tomorrow: Asad Umar

Pakistan will start a COVID-19 vaccine registration for people aged 19 years...