Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Mobile Operators Instructed To Seek Users Consent On Value-Added Services

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

25th May, 2021. 10:57 am
Double Click 160 x 600
Mobile Operators Instructed To Seek Users Consent On Value-Added Services

Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) has directed Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) to send mandatory confirmation messages to their customers to enable Value Added Services (VAS) so that their consent for the services To be obtained.

The PTA statement further directed the operators to submit a report within three weeks of the issuance of the order.

The statement said PTA had received complaints from consumers that mobile operators sometimes activate other value-added services, including third-party content/games, without the prior consent of consumers.

The PTA took these complaints seriously as it is a violation of Section 9 (3) (vii) of the Telecom Consumer Protection Regulations, 2009 to activate any value-added services without the consent of the consumers.

The authority said the move is expected to make mobile users more comfortable.

The statement said PTA is committed to protecting the interests of consumers of telecommunication services in Pakistan.

Earlier, the Federal Board of Revenue has issued an explanation on the news circulating about the customs duty imposed on mobile phones.

Foreign travellers can register five mobile phones on their passports.

FBR further added that the difference between the payment of customs duty and taxes on a phone worth more than $500 and the registration through an identity card is about Rs 9,000.

The FBR says the V-Book module was being changed to close the gap and allow only one phone under passport registration.

It was clarified that due to a technical glitch during this process, the withholding tax exemption was removed from the system due to which a customs duty charge of Rs 36,720 was levied on phone registration on the passport.

The FBR said efforts were being made to resolve the issue immediately and the technical team was examining the V-book module, adding that the issue of accuracy of duties and taxes would be rectified by tomorrow.

According to the FBR, those who have been overcharged due to this technical glitch will be immediately refunded the overpaid amount.

The FBR says it apologizes for the inconvenience caused to the public.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Pakistan Coronavirus Update: National death tally jumps to 20,400
22 mins ago
Pakistan Coronavirus Update: National death tally jumps to 20,400

Pakistan has recorded 92 deaths related to the novel coronavirus in the...
FO Rejects Reports About US Military, Air Base Present Inside Pakistan
1 hour ago
FO Rejects Reports About US Military, Air Base Present Inside Pakistan

The Foreign Office of Pakistan has categorically rejected the reports circulating in...
Shahid Afridi PSL 6
10 hours ago
Shahid Afridi forestalled to play remaining PSL 6 matches

Shahid Afridi, former captain of the Pakistan national cricket team, was ruled...
total lunar eclipse
13 hours ago
There will be a total lunar eclipse on May 26, Prof. Javed Iqbal

Professor Javed Iqbal, Director, Institute of Space Science and Technology, Karachi University,...
Sindh lockdown
14 hours ago
Violation of lockdown in Sindh will result in a fine of Rs 2-1 m

Citizens in Sindh have been banned from going out after 8 pm....
Boris Johnson
15 hours ago
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s wedding date announced

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's wedding date has been set. According to...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Pakistan Coronavirus Update: National death tally jumps to 20,400
22 mins ago
Pakistan Coronavirus Update: National death tally jumps to 20,400

Pakistan has recorded 92 deaths related to the novel coronavirus in the...
USD TO AED
25 mins ago
USD TO AED: Today 1 Dollar Rate in UAE Dirham, 25th May 2021

Today USD TO AED Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...
USD TO SAR
29 mins ago
USD TO SAR: Today 1 Dollar Rate in Saudi Riyal, 25th May 2021

Today’s USD to SAR Currency exchange rate updated here. You can check...
Qatari Riyal to PKR
31 mins ago
Qatari Riyal to PKR: Today 1 QAR TO PKR (Qatari Riyal rate in Pakistan) on, 25th May

QAR: Today QAR to PKR exchange rate is RS 42.26 in the currency market today....