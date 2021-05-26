Sony aims to connect 1 billion users via entertainment services

Tech giant Sony Group Corp. said today that it aims to connect with 1 billion users globally via its gaming, anime, and other entertainment services as part of its drive to solidify its foundation as a creative entertainment company.

As per reports, Sony while unveiling its new business strategy said that it will spend about ¥2 trillion in the next three years in key growth areas such as entertainment and technology.

The company’s CEO, Chairman, and President Kenichiro Yoshida spoke to investors about the company’s plans, including new streaming deals with Disney and Netflix, as well as PS5 shortages.

He said that the company’s current target is to grow the population of people who are directly linked to Sony via devices or entertainment from 160 million to 1 billion people.

That’s not all, a new PS VR device for the PS5 is on the way, and Sony told investors that “Sony AI and SIE are working together to create AI innovations that can make game experiences even richer and more enjoyable.”