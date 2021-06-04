Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Apple is planning to launch iPad Pro with wireless charging

Suhaib Ahmed

04th Jun, 2021. 09:30 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Apple is planning to launch iPad Pro with wireless charging

Apple is working on an ‘iPad Pro’ with wireless charging likely to be launched in 2022. They are also working on an iPad mini to update it with a new design.

As per the media reports, Apple is working on an iPad Pro with wireless charging capabilities and a redesigned iPad mini to take advantage during the COVID-19 pandemic and build strong iPad sales.

According to the reports, Apple is set to release the iPad Pro in 2022.

As per the initial reports, the new iPad Pro would have a glass back instead of aluminum for the current models to include a wireless charging option in it.

They are also working on a system for the new iPad Pro alike last year’s iPhone update, which brought ‘MagSafe’ charging for more consistent speeds.

On the other hand, the redesigned iPad mini and an entry-level iPad for educational purposes (students) are expected to be released at the end of this year.

Apple is redesigning the iPad mini since 2015 and it is expected that it would have a thinner screen border without a home button.

 

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

China's massive multimodal AI system isn't a one-trick pony
8 hours ago
China’s massive multimodal AI system isn’t a one-trick pony

When Open AI's GPT-3 model debuted in May 2020, its performance was...
Twitter subscriptions feature
23 hours ago
Twitter rolls out subscription based new features

Twitter on Thursday has introduced its subscription service, which has been dubbed...
Huawei P50
2 days ago
Huawei officially teases P50 series Flagship Phone at HarmonyOS event

During Huawei’s HarmonyOS event, the company teased upcoming P50 series flagship phone....
Twitter subscriptions feature
2 days ago
Twitter updates Policy on hateful or Abusive Content

On Wednesday, Twitter said that it has updated the Twitter help Centre...
Google Chrome Built-In Screenshot Feature
5 days ago
Google Chrome Adds Built-In Screenshot Feature For Android

Google Chrome is one of the most popular browsers for mobile phones...
WhatsApp speed up voice messages
5 days ago
Speed Up Your Voice Notes By Upto 2x With This New Feature On WhatsApp

The popular messaging platform WhatsApp, which usually comes forward with amazing and...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Moin Khan got emotional after his son selected in national team squad
13 mins ago
Moin Khan got emotional after his son selected in national team squad

Moin Khan, 49, gave credit to the entire team management for the...
India: “Covid-19 wave
16 mins ago
India: “Covid-19 wave will strike again if…” centers warned citizens

In India, the centre warned that the covid-19 next wave will strikes...
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
26 mins ago
Pakistan shows concerns on Indian media reports of attempted Uranium sale

Pakistan on Friday stated "deep concern" over the reports in Indian media...
47 mins ago
MQM-Pakistan to show full support for PTI’s upcoming budget

MQM-Pakistan being a full-time supporter of the PTI government has shared their...