Apple is planning to launch iPad Pro with wireless charging

Apple is working on an ‘iPad Pro’ with wireless charging likely to be launched in 2022. They are also working on an iPad mini to update it with a new design.

As per the media reports, Apple is working on an iPad Pro with wireless charging capabilities and a redesigned iPad mini to take advantage during the COVID-19 pandemic and build strong iPad sales.

According to the reports, Apple is set to release the iPad Pro in 2022.

As per the initial reports, the new iPad Pro would have a glass back instead of aluminum for the current models to include a wireless charging option in it.

They are also working on a system for the new iPad Pro alike last year’s iPhone update, which brought ‘MagSafe’ charging for more consistent speeds.

On the other hand, the redesigned iPad mini and an entry-level iPad for educational purposes (students) are expected to be released at the end of this year.

Apple is redesigning the iPad mini since 2015 and it is expected that it would have a thinner screen border without a home button.