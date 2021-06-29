Google, YouTube, Gmail services down For Multiple Users

Several users faced difficulties in availing the Google services as they complained about an outage before services were restored, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.

Platforms including Google, YouTube, and Gmail were down, with users citing problems with logging in and accessing the website in parts of North America.

More than a thousand users were having struggles with the search engine at one point and users were also facing issues with YouTube TV and Google Drive, Downdetector confirmed.

Reports of Google outage on Downdetector have declined significantly to single digits early Tuesday.

The issue affecting the platforms was not immediately clear.

However, Google did not immediately respond to the media’s request for comment after business hours.

Earlier, streaming giant YouTube had announced that it has ‘fixed’ the global outage that caused people in accessing videos.

YouTube users had globally faced issues in playing videos on the site for more than an hour.

In a Twitter post, the streaming service acknowledged the issue and said: “If you’re having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you’re not alone – our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We’ll follow up here with any updates.”

Nearly after two hours, the team announced to return with no more bugs.

“And we’re back – we’re so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices and YouTube services, thanks for being patient with us,” said the company on Twitter.

However, it didn’t take much time for #YouTubeDOWN hashtags to trend on Twitter due to the trouble users had faced streaming.

During the outage period, users who tried to play videos on YouTube video had encountered a spinning wheel, with videos failing to initiate playback.