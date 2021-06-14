Honda City 6th Generation: Here Is The Expected Price, Features & More

Japanese automaker Honda is expected to launch its new Honda City in the month of July with a price starting from Rs 2,522,000.

According to reports, the completely Built Unit of the 6th generation GM6 Honda City is just now being imported from Thailand.

The 6th Generation Honda City was launched in 2014 all over the world. It gained several accolades in global markets and was one of the most popular subcompact sedans in automobile markets of India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Japan, Taiwan and even China.

Lastly, the new 1200cc Honda City with Manual Transmission is presumed to be valued at Rs2,725,000. This means that the high-end variants with higher power would be around Rs. 3 million.

However, here we have the expected specs and features of the new Honda City.

Features & Specs

Developed by Honda R&D Japan with input from Honda India, the GM6 City is based on the same platform as the 5th generation Pakistan currently has.

On the outside, it looks more like the Honda Grace with LED DRL while LED fog lamps, an updated bumper and LED taillights with a connecting chrome strip.

Minor tweaks include 4442mm length rather than 4395mm, 1694mm width rather than 1695mm, 1477mm height instead of 1480mm, and a wheelbase of 2600mm, instead of 2550mm.

It also equates to 60mm more legroom. Meanwhile, trunk space for GM6 City is 510L, 4 cubic feet over the 5th generation.

Improvements In The 6th Generation

Some interesting upgrades you can expect with the GM6 City include:

Design to reduce road noise, harshness, and vibration Driver focused dashboard with easily accessible control New steering wheel Three rings instrumental panel Multi-information LCD display Power windows with auto door lock Power folding side-view mirrors Keyless entry with push-button start Rear AC vents 60;40 split rear seats with central armrest Cruise control Tilt steering adjustable

Moreover, the GM6 City launched in Pakistan will be provided with Honda’s more modern safety features. Add-ons may include:

Standard two front airbags Vehicle Stability Control Traction control Hill-start assist ABS with EBD

Also, Honda City has also improved the design of headrests to lessen the impacts and help mitigate neck injury. Parking sensors will also be seen and obviously backup camera on the variants will be equipped with a double din head-unit.