Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Jeff Bezos Will Make His first tourist trip to space Next Month

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

07th Jun, 2021. 04:50 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Jeff Bezos to visit space

The founder of technology giant Amazon, Jeff Bezos is reportedly heading towards space along with his brother.

Jeff Bezos, via his Instagram, announced the news saying: “He and his brother Mark will be launching into space on July 20th aboard a rocket built by Bezos’ space company Blue Origin.”

In the Instagram video, the Amazon Chief said that taking a journey into space has been a lifelong dream for him and that it will be “meaningful” to have his brother along for the ride.

Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of travelling to space. On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend,” the caption read. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jeff Bezos (@jeffbezos)

“You see the earth from space and it changes you. It changes your relationship with this planet, with humanity. It’s one Earth,” said Bezos. “I want to go on this flight because it’s the thing I’ve wanted to do all my life. It’s an adventure. It’s a big deal for me,” he added.

Earlier, Bezos had sold nearly $2.5 billion of his company’s shares this week, according to US Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

The Amazon CEO, after offloading more than $10 billion in 2020, has sold $2.5 billion of Amazon’s shares – considered as his first big disposal this year.

The world’s richest man said he plans to sell as many as 2 million shares, according to a separate filing.

Currently, the CEO continues to hold more than 10% of the company, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Maharashtra’s Pune fire
10 mins ago
18 Dead 17 missing In Fire at Maharashtra’s Pune Sanitizer Firm

At least eighteen employees of a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Pune have...
Budget that is beneficial for the business is required
16 mins ago
Budget that is beneficial for the business is required, urge Pakistani Merchants

Budget that is beneficial for the business is required, urge Merchants. If...
UK dating apps
45 mins ago
UK: dating apps to features Covid-19 vaccine stickers

In collaboration with the government, dating apps in the United Kingdom have...
Contagious Coronavirus outbreak
1 hour ago
Worldwide contagious Coronavirus outbreak toll at 1000 GMT Monday

The contagious coronavirus outbreak has killed at least 3,731,297 people since it...
Joe Biden
1 hour ago
Joe Biden being pushed to send more Covid-19 medical help to India

After the US President Joe Biden announced that the US will allocate...
Sleep hygiene: 8 strategies to train your brain for better sleep
2 hours ago
Sleep hygiene: 8 strategies to train your brain for better sleep

Sleep is one of the three essential components of living a better,...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Maharashtra’s Pune fire
10 mins ago
18 Dead 17 missing In Fire at Maharashtra’s Pune Sanitizer Firm

At least eighteen employees of a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Pune have...
Budget that is beneficial for the business is required
16 mins ago
Budget that is beneficial for the business is required, urge Pakistani Merchants

Budget that is beneficial for the business is required, urge Merchants. If...
UK dating apps
45 mins ago
UK: dating apps to features Covid-19 vaccine stickers

In collaboration with the government, dating apps in the United Kingdom have...
Contagious Coronavirus outbreak
1 hour ago
Worldwide contagious Coronavirus outbreak toll at 1000 GMT Monday

The contagious coronavirus outbreak has killed at least 3,731,297 people since it...