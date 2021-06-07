Jeff Bezos Will Make His first tourist trip to space Next Month

The founder of technology giant Amazon, Jeff Bezos is reportedly heading towards space along with his brother.

Jeff Bezos, via his Instagram, announced the news saying: “He and his brother Mark will be launching into space on July 20th aboard a rocket built by Bezos’ space company Blue Origin.”

In the Instagram video, the Amazon Chief said that taking a journey into space has been a lifelong dream for him and that it will be “meaningful” to have his brother along for the ride.

“Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of travelling to space. On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend,” the caption read.

“You see the earth from space and it changes you. It changes your relationship with this planet, with humanity. It’s one Earth,” said Bezos. “I want to go on this flight because it’s the thing I’ve wanted to do all my life. It’s an adventure. It’s a big deal for me,” he added.

Earlier, Bezos had sold nearly $2.5 billion of his company’s shares this week, according to US Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

The Amazon CEO, after offloading more than $10 billion in 2020, has sold $2.5 billion of Amazon’s shares – considered as his first big disposal this year.

The world’s richest man said he plans to sell as many as 2 million shares, according to a separate filing.

Currently, the CEO continues to hold more than 10% of the company, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.