WhatsApp Confirms It is Coming With A Set Of New & Amazing Features

The popular messaging platform WhatsApp, which usually comes forward with amazing and beneficial features for its users, is reportedly working on more amazing features for its users.

According to WABetaInfo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and WhatsApp head Wil Cathcart have revealed that WhatsApp is working on a set of new features.

Mark Zuckerberg has confirmed a disappearing mode will soon be coming to the messaging application that automatically enables ephemeral messages in new chat threads.

He also detailed that a “View Once” feature will also be rolled out after which users will not miss looking at the pictures and videos before they disappear.

On the other hand, the WhatsApp Chief Wil Cathcart also made some important confirmations to WABetaInfo. These are:

WhatsApp on iPad will be supported thanks to multi-device They will consider opening the beta up to some more iOS users soon. You can connect up to 4 linked devices using multi-device

However, according to the Facebook CEO, these new features will provide them more privacy in communication.

Earlier, WhatsApp had allowed its users to play the voice recordings faster than they were recorded. A quite useful feature if you’ve received a voice message that lasts for many minutes, but don’t have time to listen to it.

New Voice Message Playback Options In WhatsApp

With this new update, the users have got access to three playback speed options for their voice messages.

These options are:

1x which plays your voice messages 1 time faster than the default speed 1.5x which plays your voice messages 1.5 times faster than the default speed 2x which plays your voice messages 2 times faster than the default speed

However, this new functionality is added in version 2.21.100 of WhatsApp – here’s how to check which version you’re using:

On IOS

Open WhatsApp In the bottom-right corner, tap ‘Settings’ Choose ‘Help’ Your current WhatsApp version will be displayed at the top of the screen

On Android

Open WhatsApp Tap the three dots in the top-right corner Choose ‘Settings’ Tap ‘Help’ and then ‘App info’ Your version number will now be displayed

Once you install the new version, you can play voice messages at 1.5x or 2x its usual speed. Just tap the button to the right of whichever one you’re playing.