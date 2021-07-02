Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

TikTok Planning To extend the video length to 3 minutes, Up From 60 Seconds

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

02nd Jul, 2021. 02:27 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
TikTok exceeds video limit to 3 minutes

The popular video-sharing platform TikTok has announced to roll out a new feature that will help the users to publish videos up to three minutes in length.

TikTok is rolling out the ability for everyone to post videos up to three minutes in length, three times the existing one-minute limit.

It has tripled the prior cap to stay ahead of competitors. The digital platform is believed to have one billion users worldwide, including more than 100 million in the US.

The app management aims to give creators more flexibility while filming and limiting the need for multi-part posts.

Three-minute videos have been on trial since December. Longer videos were limited to select users, though, but they’ll now be rolling out to everyone on TikTok “over the coming weeks.”

“With longer videos, creators will have the canvas to create new or expanded types of content, with the flexibility of a bit more space,” product manager Drew Kirchhoff said.

“Some of you might have come across a longer video on TikTok already – we’ve been letting creators around the world experiment with the expanded format,” Kirchhoff said.

Owned by China-based ByteDance, TikTok remains one of the world’s most popular social media apps but faces competitors such as YouTube, Triller, and others.

On the other hand, Tiktok has issued a response message to the Sindh High Court’s (SHC) order to ban the app across Pakistan.

Earlier this week, the SHC ordered to suspend the video-sharing app across the country over immoral and objectionable content.

“The creativity and passion of our community has brought joy to households across Pakistan and provided a home for incredibly talented creators,” said TikTok in a statement.

“We have grown our local-language moderation capacity for Pakistan, and work diligently to review and take action on content in violation of our Community Guidelines,” it added.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Priyanka Chopra
4 hours ago
Do you know how much Priyanka Chopra charges for a promotional post?

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra is ranked 27th in the annual Instagram 'Rich...
Jennifer Gates Nayel Nassar
5 hours ago
All you need to know about Jennifer Gates & Nayel Nassar’s love story

Jennifer Gaetes, 23, and Nayel Nassar, 29, announced their engagement in January...
Asma Nabeel
6 hours ago
Screenwriter and poet Asma Nabeel passes away

Leading Pakistani author, poet, producer and creative consultant Asma Nabeel has passed...
Prince Harry
16 hours ago
PHOTOS: Prince Harry and Prince William’s emotional reunion

At the inauguration of their late mother Princess Diana's statue, Prince Harry...
17 hours ago
Ghana Ali’s Latest Picture With Husband

Ghana Ali Raza is a Talented Pakistani television, film, and theater actress....
Ainak Wala Jin
17 hours ago
‘Ainak Wala Jin’ returns to screens as ‘Return of Nastoor’

Ainak Wala Jin is one of Pakistan's most popular television series. The...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Economic
2 mins ago
Economic reforms key to achieve sustainable growth: experts

JAMSHORO: The Pakistan government should take effective measures to reduce non-development expenditures,...
Samsung Galaxy A03s
5 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy A03s Leaked and Will Be Released Soon

Prototype-based mockups of the anticipated Samsung Galaxy A03s were leaked in May,...
World Bank
17 mins ago
World Bank financing for Covid-19 vaccine rollout exceeds $4 billion for 50

WASHINGTON: The World Bank has announced that it is providing over $4...
Facebook tests new feature which warns users seeing 'harmful extremist content'
20 mins ago
Facebook tests new feature which warns users seeing ‘harmful extremist content’

Facebook is trying new prompts to contact people who may be on...