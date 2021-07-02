TikTok Planning To extend the video length to 3 minutes, Up From 60 Seconds

The popular video-sharing platform TikTok has announced to roll out a new feature that will help the users to publish videos up to three minutes in length.

TikTok is rolling out the ability for everyone to post videos up to three minutes in length, three times the existing one-minute limit.

It has tripled the prior cap to stay ahead of competitors. The digital platform is believed to have one billion users worldwide, including more than 100 million in the US.

The app management aims to give creators more flexibility while filming and limiting the need for multi-part posts.

Three-minute videos have been on trial since December. Longer videos were limited to select users, though, but they’ll now be rolling out to everyone on TikTok “over the coming weeks.”

“With longer videos, creators will have the canvas to create new or expanded types of content, with the flexibility of a bit more space,” product manager Drew Kirchhoff said.

“Some of you might have come across a longer video on TikTok already – we’ve been letting creators around the world experiment with the expanded format,” Kirchhoff said. Owned by China-based ByteDance, TikTok remains one of the world’s most popular social media apps but faces competitors such as YouTube, Triller, and others. On the other hand, Tiktok has issued a response message to the Sindh High Court’s (SHC) order to ban the app across Pakistan. Earlier this week, the SHC ordered to suspend the video-sharing app across the country over immoral and objectionable content. “The creativity and passion of our community has brought joy to households across Pakistan and provided a home for incredibly talented creators,” said TikTok in a statement. “We have grown our local-language moderation capacity for Pakistan, and work diligently to review and take action on content in violation of our Community Guidelines,” it added.