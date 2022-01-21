Apple Iphone 14 Mini Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

Apple Iphone 14 Mini Price in Pakistan

iPhone 14 mini price in Pakistan is expected to start from 162,999 PKR.

Apple iPhone 14 small with IOS 14, 5.4-inch Super Display, Apple 14 Chipset, Dual Rear and 12MP + SL 3D Selfie Cameras, 4GB RAM, and 64GB / 128GB / 256GB ROM starts from $1300 to $1400.

Upcoming mobile iPhone 14 mini is expected to launch on 14th October 2022 in Pakistan

Features:

Camera

iPhone 14 mini camera setup will include a 12 MP Dual rear camera and 12 MP selfie camera.

Display

Display of iPhone 14 mini supports upto 1080×2340 pixels Resolution and screen size of 5.4″ inches.

Processor

The Performance of the iPhone 14 mini will be based on Apple A15 Bionic Chipset and Apple (4-core graphics) GPU.

Batttery

Mobile will come with a battery capacity of 2438 mAh.

