22nd Jan, 2022. 12:59 am

Apple Iphone 14 Mini Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

Apple iPhone 14 mini Price in Pakistan

Apple Iphone 14 Mini Price in Pakistan

iPhone 14 mini price in Pakistan is expected to start from 162,999 PKR.

Apple iPhone 14 small with IOS 14, 5.4-inch Super Display, Apple 14 Chipset, Dual Rear and 12MP + SL 3D Selfie Cameras, 4GB RAM, and 64GB / 128GB / 256GB ROM starts from $1300 to $1400.

Upcoming mobile iPhone 14 mini is expected to launch on 14th October 2022 in Pakistan

Features:

Camera

iPhone 14 mini camera setup will include a 12 MP Dual rear camera and 12 MP selfie camera.

Display

Display of iPhone 14 mini supports upto 1080×2340 pixels Resolution and screen size of 5.4″ inches.

Processor

The Performance of the iPhone 14 mini will be based on Apple A15 Bionic Chipset and Apple (4-core graphics) GPU.

Batttery

Mobile will come with a battery capacity of 2438 mAh.

Also check: Apple Iphone 14 price in Pakistan-overview

2 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S9 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The latest smartphone is the Samsung Galaxy S9, which costs PKR 91,000...
4 hours ago
WhatsApp will allow to transfer chats from Android to iPhone

WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, is now developing a function that...
8 hours ago
TikTok to Let its creators charge subscription fees

TikTok said on Thursday that it is testing paid subscription support, paving...
1 day ago
Vivo Y20 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Vivo Y20 Price in Pakistan Vivo Y20 is one of the company’s...
1 day ago
Apple Iphone 14 Price in Pakistan [Expected] & Overview

Apple iPhone 14 Price In Pakistan Apple iPhone 14 price in Pakistan...
1 day ago
French court says Twitter must reveal measures on online hate

PARIS - A Paris court on Thursday ruled that Twitter must reveal...

