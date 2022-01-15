Google Pixel 5 Price in Pakistan and Specifications
Google Pixel 5 Price in Pakistan
The Snapdragon 765G chipset of the Google Pixel 5 is one of the quickest mid-range chipsets on the market. , and it costs Rs. 186,999 in Pakistan.
The Snapdragon 765G chipset of the Google Pixel 5 is one of the quickest mid-range chipsets on the market. We’re not sure why Google chose this chipset at such a high price, but it won’t slow down the phone too much. One of the best pieces of software is Google’s.
The phone’s 8GB of RAM ensures that multitasking is a snap.
The storage capacity is 128GB. There is no lag and apps load swiftly. The animations are moderate, and they help the programme load more quickly.
The cameras are excellent. Portraits are stunning, and the sensors collect the most light at night, making night shooting a breeze. There includes an astro-photography feature, so if you enjoy photographing the night sky, this phone will suit you perfectly.
The 4080 battery will keep the phone running for a whole day without needing to be charged. Wireless charging is, of course, possible.
In general, the Google Pixel 5 is a nice device. It’s difficult to say whether it’s better than some other flagships, but it’s unquestionably better than Google’s flagship from last year.
Google Pixel 5 Specifications
Launch
- Launch Date 2020, October 15
- Website Google Pixel 5 Official Website
- Wikipedia Google Pixel 5 Wikipedia
Network
- Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
- 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
- 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
- 4G bands LTE
- 5G bands SA/NSA
- Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G
Body
- Dimensions 8 mm thickness
- Weight 151 g (5.33 oz)
- Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 6), glass back, aluminum frame
- SIM Nano-SIM and/or eSIM IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
- Colors Black and white
Display
- Type OLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
- Size 6.0 inches, 87.6 cm2
- Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~432 ppi density)
Platform
- OS Android 11
- Chipset Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G (7 nm)
- CPU Octa-core (1×2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime & 1×2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver)
- GPU Adreno 620
Memory
- RAM 8GB
- Storage 128GB UFS 2.1
- Card Slot No
Main Camera
- Double 12.2 MP, f/1.7, 27mm (wide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS
- 16 MP, f/2.2, 107˚ (ultrawide), 1.0µm
- Features LED flash, Auto-HDR, panorama
- Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps; gyro-EIS
Selfie Camera
- Single 8 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
- Features Auto-HDR
- Video 1080p@30fps
Battery
- Capacity Li-Po 4080 mAh, non-removable
- Charging Fast charging 18W Reverse charging Wireless charging USB Power Delivery 2.0
Smartphone Features
- Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
Sound
- Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
- 3.5mm jack No
Connectivity
- WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
- Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
- GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
- NFC Yes
- Radio Unspecified
- USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
Google Pixel 5 Description
-
- Google Pixel 5 Display 6.0″
- Google Pixel 5 Battery 4080mAh
- Google Pixel 5 Camera 16MP
- Google Pixel 5 Storage 8GB, 128GB
Google Pixel 5 Information
Google Mobiles always tries to delivers the most advanced and appealing smartphone into the market. Google Mobiles has taken a step further into the technology. Google Pixel 5 coming in market by Google Mobiles. The Launch date Of Google Pixel 5 is 2020, October 15. Introducing necessary specification & features. The Google Pixel 5 Price In Pakistan Is Rs. 121,800 while in USD it is $ 699. To find out more about specs and price let’s have a look below.
Connectivity & Networking
Discussing about network, Google Pixel 5 supports variety of networks for the users to enjoy at any location. With a simple switch, the users can go from one network to another depending on the strength of the network. The networks supported in Google Pixel 5 are GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G The details are listed below:
- GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
- HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
- LTE
- SA/NSA
Google Pixel 5 connectivity options are
- Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
- Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
- Gps – Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
- 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
Google Pixel 5 Design
Google Pixel 5 comes with numerous features which not only mrake its appearance appealing but also very adjustable. The phone has a dimension of 8 mm thickness with a weight of 151 g (5.33 oz) Comfortable to move around. Moreover the build of Google Pixel 5 is Glass front (Gorilla Glass 6), glass back, aluminum frame . It supports Nano-SIM and/or eSIM IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins) option through you can get accessibility to different networks. This Phone comes with popular color options by i.e. Black and white . The Google Pixel 5 sensors include Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer .
Display and Processor
This model has display size of 6.0 inches, 87.6 cm2 , with resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~432 ppi density) which is enough to show optimal display. Google Pixel 5 display type is OLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors .
The Operating System in this Google Pixel 5 is Android 11 . The Chipset used in the smartphone is Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G (7 nm) , with CPU Octa-core (1×2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime & 1×2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver).
Memory
The Google Pixel 5 comes with the storage of 128GB UFS 2.1
Camera
This phone offers 2 camera pack, Following is the list of resolution details of the main camera:
- 12.2 MP, f/1.7, 27mm (wide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS
- 16 MP, f/2.2, 107˚ (ultrawide), 1.0µm
To enjoy shooting & capturing you have got the popular features like : LED flash, Auto-HDR, panorama , 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps; gyro-EIS
The selfie camera has the following resolution details and features:
- 8 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
- 1080p@30fps
Download BOL News App for latest news