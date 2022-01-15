Google Pixel 5 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Google Pixel 5 Price in Pakistan

The Snapdragon 765G chipset of the Google Pixel 5 is one of the quickest mid-range chipsets on the market. We’re not sure why Google chose this chipset at such a high price, but it won’t slow down the phone too much. One of the best pieces of software is Google’s.

The phone’s 8GB of RAM ensures that multitasking is a snap.

The storage capacity is 128GB. There is no lag and apps load swiftly. The animations are moderate, and they help the programme load more quickly.

The cameras are excellent. Portraits are stunning, and the sensors collect the most light at night, making night shooting a breeze. There includes an astro-photography feature, so if you enjoy photographing the night sky, this phone will suit you perfectly.

The 4080 battery will keep the phone running for a whole day without needing to be charged. Wireless charging is, of course, possible.

In general, the Google Pixel 5 is a nice device. It’s difficult to say whether it’s better than some other flagships, but it’s unquestionably better than Google’s flagship from last year.

Google Pixel 5 Specifications