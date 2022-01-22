Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

22nd Jan, 2022. 03:55 pm

Government increased taxes on importing iPhones

iphone

Image Courtesy: Twitter

Bringing an iPhone 13 Pro Max 1TB from abroad or asking your relatives to bring it for you has become more expensive after the government increased the taxes on luxury phones once again.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is currently available in the US for $1,730.92 which is equivalent to Rs305,291.02.

The government announced that all the phones imported from abroad will have 17% GST imposed along with customs tax.

Earlier, the fixed tax was imposed on the imported phones which were Rs10,000. But now the sales tax (GST) of the current price of the iPhone is Rs51,899.47 plus the customs tax of Rs34,000.

The new tax imposed on the import of an iPhone 13 Pro Max will be Rs51,899.47+Rs34,000=Rs85,899.47.

If you have a passport on which you came back with the phone, it will cost you a little less, Rs51,899.47+Rs26,000=Rs77,899.47.

Government sources while talking to The Current said, “If a person can afford a phone worth almost 300k, then he can pay 78k too. These phones have inelastic demands.”

“Most smartphones sold in Pakistan (more than 80%) and mid category (between $150-200). 70% of these are now made in Pakistan and have very little tax on them. The ones in the range that are imported have a tax of around Rs 5-8k on them,” the source added.

