18th Jan, 2022. 04:13 pm

Infinix Hot 9 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Infinix Hot 9 costs Rs. 17,499. The selling pricing of Infinix mobile devices under official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

  • Price of Infinix Hot 9 in Pakistan is Rs. 17,499.
  • Price of Infinix in USD is $109.

Infinix Hot 9 – A Stunning Smartphone

The fact that Infinix will debut the Hot 9 indicates that the handset’s specifications will be impressive. The upcoming Infinix Hot 9 will be the smartphone to opt for if you’re looking for a handset that has it all at a reasonable price. The Helio P22 chipset will power the phone. This is a MediaTek chipset found in many mid-range smartphones. The phone’s SoC is combined with four gigabytes of RAM. The Hot 9’s RAM is sufficient to give the gadget with high-end performance. The built-in storage capacity is 128 GB. This is sufficient storage for large files. The triple back camera configuration will be included in the upcoming Infinix Hot 9. The phone’s main sensor is 16 megapixels. A 2 megapixel macro lens and a 2 megapixel low light shooter are included. Infinix’s Hot 9 The device’s front-facing camera is 8 megapixels. The smartphone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, which is a massive battery with plenty of backup time. The Infinix 9 comes with a fingerprint reader on the back for added security. It allows the user to prevent access to unauthorised individuals. The Infinix Hot’s 9 has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display panel with HD + resolution. The front-facing camera is housed in a notch on the display panel. Once it is released, the new Infinix Hot 9 will be a valuable addition to the market. Samsung’s rival has acquired eno.

 

Infinix Hot 9 4GB Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G bands LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps
Launch
Announced 2020, March 23
Status Available
Body
Dimensions 165.4 x 76.8 x 8.8 mm (6.51 x 3.02 x 0.35 in)
Weight 185 g (6.53 oz)
Build Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 6.6 inches, 105.2 cm2 (~82.8% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~266 ppi density)
Platform
OS Android 10.0, XOS 6.0
Chipset MediaTek Helio A25 (12 nm)
CPU Octa-core (4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.5 GHz Cortex-A53)
GPU PowerVR GE8320
Memory
Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal 32GB 2GB RAM, 32GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 3GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM
eMMC 5.1
Main Camera
Quad 16 MP, (wide), PDAF (64/128 GB models only)
2 MP, (macro)
2 MP, (depth)
QVGA (Low light sensor)
Features Triple-LED flash, panorama, HDR
Video 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera
Single 8 MP, (wide)
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS
Radio FM radio
USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Battery
Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.1 stars, based on 11 reviews.

