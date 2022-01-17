Infinix Note 7 Price in Pakistan and Specifications
Infinix Note 7 Price in Pakistan
The Infinix Note 7 costs PKR 26,999 in Pakistan. It has 4/6 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of onboard storage. A 5000 mAh battery is included with the device.
For a long time, Infinix has been producing some of the greatest low-cost smartphones. The Infinix Note 7 is no exception. The device is reasonably priced while still providing adequate performance.
The Infinix Note 7 was created with mobile gamers in mind. The Helio G70 chipset, which is a gaming chipset, is installed.
The only disadvantage we can see here is the slower eMMC type storage.
The cameras aren’t great, but they get the job done.
In general, the Infinix Note 7 is a good phone for the money. This phone will be a nice upgrade if you’ve been using Infinix smartphones.
Infinix Note 7 – Another Stunning And Stylish Handset
The nfinix Note 7 is up and running. The smartphone is powered by the Helio G70 chipset. The up-and-coming firm is making it simple by including great features in the Infinix Note 7 at a low price. The forthcoming smartphone will have a RAM of 4 gigabytes. The Infinix Note 7’s high-end RAM and strong chipset will deliver amazing performance. The phone’s internal storage is likewise quite large. To keep everything on the Infinix Note 7, it has 128 gigabytes of inbuilt storage. If you are not content with the onboard storage, the phone’s internal storage capacity can be greatly enhanced by using the dedicated slot on the phone. The Infinix 7 has a 6.95-inch IPS LCD Infinity-O display with an HD + resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels. It has an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. The company’s forthcoming smartphone, the Infinix Note 7, is powered by a battery that will provide ample power. The phone’s 5000 mAh battery will provide enough backup time for the Infinix Note 7 when you, the user, require it. The purpose of the in-display fingerprint reader is to protect the data on the phone, which is a concern these days. People steal data and use it against you, thus the upcoming Note 7 has a solution for this problem: an in-display fingerprint reader. In the market, Samsung now has a new competitor. The Infinix Note 7 has shown to be a hot cake for the company, as it has been the best seller for quite some time now since its launch. Rest assured, a user will not be dissatisfied because it comes with top-of-the-line features such a large display, enormous battery, and one of the greatest smartphone camera setups in the industry. Overall, a wonderful phone at a reasonable price. In Pakistan, the price of the Infinix Note 7 is significantly lower than what it offers.
Infinix Note 7 Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41
|1, 3, 7, 8, 20, 28
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps
|Launch
|Announced
|2020, April 06
|Status
|Available
|Body
|Dimensions
|173.4 x 79 x 8.8 mm (6.83 x 3.11 x 0.35 in)
|Weight
|206 g (7.27 oz)
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.95 inches, 114.7 cm2 (~83.7% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1640 pixels (~258 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Platform
|OS
|Android 10, XOS 6.0
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM
|eMMC 5.1
|Main Camera
|Quad
|48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8痠, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
2 MP, f/1.8, (dedicated video camera) – 128/6 model only
|Features
|Quad-LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|16 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/3″, 1.0痠
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with dual speakers
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery
|Charging
|Fast charging 18W
|Rating
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.5 stars, based on 24 reviews.
Download BOL News App for latest news