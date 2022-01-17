Infinix Note 7 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Infinix Note 7 Price in Pakistan

The Infinix Note 7 costs PKR 26,999 in Pakistan. It has 4/6 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of onboard storage. A 5000 mAh battery is included with the device.

For a long time, Infinix has been producing some of the greatest low-cost smartphones. The Infinix Note 7 is no exception. The device is reasonably priced while still providing adequate performance.

The Infinix Note 7 was created with mobile gamers in mind. The Helio G70 chipset, which is a gaming chipset, is installed.

The only disadvantage we can see here is the slower eMMC type storage.

The cameras aren’t great, but they get the job done.

In general, the Infinix Note 7 is a good phone for the money. This phone will be a nice upgrade if you’ve been using Infinix smartphones.

Infinix Note 7 – Another Stunning And Stylish Handset

Infinix Note 7 Specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G bands 1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41 1, 3, 7, 8, 20, 28 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps

Launch Announced 2020, April 06 Status Available

Body Dimensions 173.4 x 79 x 8.8 mm (6.83 x 3.11 x 0.35 in) Weight 206 g (7.27 oz) SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.95 inches, 114.7 cm2 (~83.7% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels (~258 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass

Platform OS Android 10, XOS 6.0 Chipset Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.7 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G52 2EEMC2

Memory Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM eMMC 5.1

Main Camera Quad 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8痠, PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)

2 MP, f/1.8, (dedicated video camera) – 128/6 model only Features Quad-LED flash, panorama, HDR Video 1080p@30fps

Selfie Camera Single 16 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/3″, 1.0痠 Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with dual speakers 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS Radio FM radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass

Battery Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery Charging Fast charging 18W