Web Desk BOL News

17th Jan, 2022. 10:26 pm

Infinix Note 7 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Infinix Note 7

The Infinix Note 7 costs PKR 26,999 in Pakistan. It has 4/6 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of onboard storage. A 5000 mAh battery is included with the device.

For a long time, Infinix has been producing some of the greatest low-cost smartphones. The Infinix Note 7 is no exception. The device is reasonably priced while still providing adequate performance.

The Infinix Note 7 was created with mobile gamers in mind. The Helio G70 chipset, which is a gaming chipset, is installed.

The only disadvantage we can see here is the slower eMMC type storage.

The cameras aren’t great, but they get the job done.

In general, the Infinix Note 7 is a good phone for the money. This phone will be a nice upgrade if you’ve been using Infinix smartphones.

 

Infinix Note 7 – Another Stunning And Stylish Handset

The nfinix Note 7 is up and running. The smartphone is powered by the Helio G70 chipset. The up-and-coming firm is making it simple by including great features in the Infinix Note 7 at a low price. The forthcoming smartphone will have a RAM of 4 gigabytes. The Infinix Note 7’s high-end RAM and strong chipset will deliver amazing performance. The phone’s internal storage is likewise quite large. To keep everything on the Infinix Note 7, it has 128 gigabytes of inbuilt storage. If you are not content with the onboard storage, the phone’s internal storage capacity can be greatly enhanced by using the dedicated slot on the phone. The Infinix 7 has a 6.95-inch IPS LCD Infinity-O display with an HD + resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels. It has an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. The company’s forthcoming smartphone, the Infinix Note 7, is powered by a battery that will provide ample power. The phone’s 5000 mAh battery will provide enough backup time for the Infinix Note 7 when you, the user, require it. The purpose of the in-display fingerprint reader is to protect the data on the phone, which is a concern these days. People steal data and use it against you, thus the upcoming Note 7 has a solution for this problem: an in-display fingerprint reader. In the market, Samsung now has a new competitor. The Infinix Note 7 has shown to be a hot cake for the company, as it has been the best seller for quite some time now since its launch. Rest assured, a user will not be dissatisfied because it comes with top-of-the-line features such a large display, enormous battery, and one of the greatest smartphone camera setups in the industry. Overall, a wonderful phone at a reasonable price. In Pakistan, the price of the Infinix Note 7 is significantly lower than what it offers.

 

Infinix Note 7 Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G bands 1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41
1, 3, 7, 8, 20, 28
1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps
Launch
Announced 2020, April 06
Status Available
Body
Dimensions 173.4 x 79 x 8.8 mm (6.83 x 3.11 x 0.35 in)
Weight 206 g (7.27 oz)
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 6.95 inches, 114.7 cm2 (~83.7% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 720 x 1640 pixels (~258 ppi density)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass
Platform
OS Android 10, XOS 6.0
Chipset Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G52 2EEMC2
Memory
Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM
eMMC 5.1
Main Camera
Quad 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8痠, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
2 MP, f/1.8, (dedicated video camera) – 128/6 model only
Features Quad-LED flash, panorama, HDR
Video 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera
Single 16 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/3″, 1.0痠
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes, with dual speakers
3.5mm jack Yes
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS
Radio FM radio
USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
Battery
Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery
Charging Fast charging 18W
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.5 stars, based on 24 reviews.

