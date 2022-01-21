OPPO A33 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

OPPO A33 Price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Oppo A33 2020 cost Rs. 16500. Oppo’s 3 GB RAM / 32 GB internal storage model is available in Moonlight Black and Mint Cream colours.

Expected Price of Oppo A33 2020 in Pakistan is Rs. 25,999.

Expected Price of Oppo in USD is $194.

Oppo A33 2020 – A budget Phone

The OPPO A33 2020 smartphone will be released in the market. It is important to note that it is a device with a metal frame and glass on the front and back, and that it runs on one of the most recent operating systems, Android 10.0. The Oppo A33 2020 is powered by a Snapdragon 460 mid-range chipset. As previously stated, it is a mid-range chipset, implying that the upcoming Oppo A33 2020 handset will be a low-cost smartphone. The handset’s RAM capacity will be 3 gigabytes, which will be sufficient to run and execute all of the smartphone’s functions smoothly. The new Oppo A33 2020 will have 32 gigabytes of internal storage capacity. This is sufficient storage capacity for a smartphone in this category. The new Oppo A33 2020 phone will include a dedicated slot for expanding the phone’s internal storage capacity. A Triple lens with 13 + 2 + 2 megapixels capacity is located on the smartphone’s back. The Oppo 2020 has a front-facing camera with 8 megapixels, which will be used to capture selfies. Both the front and back camera setups have been enhanced with numerous features that will take the Oppo A33’s 2020 photography to the next level. To ensure adequate backup time, the handset is powered by a 5000 mAh battery. The phone’s display screen measures 6.5 inches and has a full plus resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. The Oppo A33 2020 is a low-cost phone, so users can easily afford it. The smartphone’s specifications appear to be pretty enticing. The company’s future smartphone, the A33 2020, will compete with Samsung brands.

OPPO A33 Specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE

Launch Announced 2015, November Status Available. Released 2015, November

Body Dimensions 142.7 x 71.7 x 7.6 mm (5.62 x 2.82 x 0.30 in) Weight 146 g (5.15 oz) SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM/ Micro-SIM)

Display Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 5.0 inches (~67.4% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 540 x 960 pixels (~220 ppi pixel density) Multitouch Yes – Color OS 2.1

Platform OS Android OS, v5.1 (Lollipop) Chipset Qualcomm MSM8916 Snapdragon 410 CPU Quad-core 1.2 GHz Cortex-A53 GPU Adreno 306

Memory Card slot microSD, up to 256 GB (dedicated slot) Internal 16 GB, 2 GB RAM

Camera Primary 8 MP, autofocus, LED flash Features 1/4″ sensor size, 1.4 µm pixel size, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama Video Yes Secondary 5 MP

Sound Alert types Vibration; MP3, WAV ringtones Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Yes Bluetooth v4.0, A2DP GPS Yes, with A-GPS Radio To be confirmed USB microUSB v2.0, USB Host

Features Sensors Accelerometer, proximity, compass Messaging SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Browser HTML5 Java No – MP4/H.264/FLAC player

– MP3/eAAC+/WAV player

– Document viewer

– Photo viewer/editor

Battery Non-removable Li-Po 2400 mAh battery Stand-by Up to 250 h (3G) Talk time Up to 8 h (3G)