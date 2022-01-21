Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Jan, 2022. 01:02 am

OPPO A33 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

OPPO A33

OPPO A33 Price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Oppo A33 2020 cost Rs. 16500. Oppo’s 3 GB RAM / 32 GB internal storage model is available in Moonlight Black and Mint Cream colours.

  • Expected Price of Oppo A33 2020 in Pakistan is Rs. 25,999.
  • Expected Price of Oppo in USD is $194.

Oppo A33 2020 – A budget Phone

The OPPO A33 2020 smartphone will be released in the market. It is important to note that it is a device with a metal frame and glass on the front and back, and that it runs on one of the most recent operating systems, Android 10.0. The Oppo A33 2020 is powered by a Snapdragon 460 mid-range chipset. As previously stated, it is a mid-range chipset, implying that the upcoming Oppo A33 2020 handset will be a low-cost smartphone. The handset’s RAM capacity will be 3 gigabytes, which will be sufficient to run and execute all of the smartphone’s functions smoothly. The new Oppo A33 2020 will have 32 gigabytes of internal storage capacity. This is sufficient storage capacity for a smartphone in this category. The new Oppo A33 2020 phone will include a dedicated slot for expanding the phone’s internal storage capacity. A Triple lens with 13 + 2 + 2 megapixels capacity is located on the smartphone’s back. The Oppo 2020 has a front-facing camera with 8 megapixels, which will be used to capture selfies. Both the front and back camera setups have been enhanced with numerous features that will take the Oppo A33’s 2020 photography to the next level. To ensure adequate backup time, the handset is powered by a 5000 mAh battery. The phone’s display screen measures 6.5 inches and has a full plus resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. The Oppo A33 2020 is a low-cost phone, so users can easily afford it. The smartphone’s specifications appear to be pretty enticing. The company’s future smartphone, the A33 2020, will compete with Samsung brands.

 

OPPO A33 Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
Launch
Announced 2015, November
Status Available. Released 2015, November
Body
Dimensions 142.7 x 71.7 x 7.6 mm (5.62 x 2.82 x 0.30 in)
Weight 146 g (5.15 oz)
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM/ Micro-SIM)
Display
Type IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 5.0 inches (~67.4% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 540 x 960 pixels (~220 ppi pixel density)
Multitouch Yes
– Color OS 2.1
Platform
OS Android OS, v5.1 (Lollipop)
Chipset Qualcomm MSM8916 Snapdragon 410
CPU Quad-core 1.2 GHz Cortex-A53
GPU Adreno 306
Memory
Card slot microSD, up to 256 GB (dedicated slot)
Internal 16 GB, 2 GB RAM
Camera
Primary 8 MP, autofocus, LED flash
Features 1/4″ sensor size, 1.4 µm pixel size, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama
Video Yes
Secondary 5 MP
Sound
Alert types Vibration; MP3, WAV ringtones
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Comms
WLAN Yes
Bluetooth v4.0, A2DP
GPS Yes, with A-GPS
Radio To be confirmed
USB microUSB v2.0, USB Host
Features
Sensors Accelerometer, proximity, compass
Messaging SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
Browser HTML5
Java No
– MP4/H.264/FLAC player
– MP3/eAAC+/WAV player
– Document viewer
– Photo viewer/editor
Battery
Non-removable Li-Po 2400 mAh battery
Stand-by Up to 250 h (3G)
Talk time Up to 8 h (3G)
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.0 stars, based on 64 reviews.

Read More

2 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S9 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The latest smartphone is the Samsung Galaxy S9, which costs PKR 91,000...
4 hours ago
WhatsApp will allow to transfer chats from Android to iPhone

WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, is now developing a function that...
8 hours ago
TikTok to Let its creators charge subscription fees

TikTok said on Thursday that it is testing paid subscription support, paving...
1 day ago
Vivo Y20 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Vivo Y20 Price in Pakistan Vivo Y20 is one of the company’s...
1 day ago
Apple Iphone 14 Price in Pakistan [Expected] & Overview

Apple iPhone 14 Price In Pakistan Apple iPhone 14 price in Pakistan...
1 day ago
French court says Twitter must reveal measures on online hate

PARIS - A Paris court on Thursday ruled that Twitter must reveal...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Urfi Javed
37 mins ago
Urfi Javed Flaunts Midriff, Recreates Cardi B’s Iconic Veil Look

Urfi Javed, an actor and reality show competitor, never fails to surprise...
Hyundai Car Prices
48 mins ago
Expected Increase in Prices of Hyundai Cars After the Mini-Budget 2022

The troubles of mini budget are progressively sweeping the auto industry, and...
Honda Price Hike
53 mins ago
Honda Atlas Announces Price Hike for All Cars

Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) had a busy year in 2021, nearly...
Apple iPhone 14 mini Price in Pakistan
1 hour ago
Apple Iphone 14 Mini Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

Apple Iphone 14 Mini Price in Pakistan iPhone 14 mini price in...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement