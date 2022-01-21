Samsung Galaxy A20 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A20 Price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy A20 costs Rs. 28,500. The retail pricing of Samsung mobile gadgets in official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

Price of Samsung in USD is $212.

Samsung Galaxy A20 – Time To Rise Again!

Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy A20 in many regions of the world, and today on a listing website, the details of this smartphone were listed along with the Geekbench score, indicating that the Samsung Galaxy A20 is a new weapon of Koreans to compete with Chinese manufacturers. Based on the information provided, it is evident that this phone is a mid-range smartphone with 3 GB RAM, which offers Samsung’s Galaxy A20 adequate capacity to handle high graphics games very easily, and multi-tasking is even easier with such a large amount of RAM. After a long time, a device like Samsung’s Galaxy A20 on which we can trust, we can conclude that it is time for this brand to reclaim its place, which has been grabbed by other brands. Devices like the Samsung Galaxy A20 are designed for people like us who desire a high-quality product at a reasonable price. This smartphone will be released with Android OS 9.0 Pie, and the user interface of the Samsung Galaxy A20 will be modified as well. This is only feasible since One UI is the new interface that will be included with the latest Android version Pie. The Samsung A20 will be released with the Exynos 7884 chipset, which is developed by this company and features an octa core processor with a clock speed of 1.35 GHz. The internal storage of the Samsung Galaxy A20 will be 32 GB, and as usual, a dedicated SD card slot will be included, allowing you to extend the capacity of the Samsung Galaxy A20 up to 512 GB. A 4000 mAh battery is common for all devices in this class, and it will keep your gadget running for an entire day.

Samsung Galaxy A20 Specifications

Versions: SM-A205F/DS

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM only) 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G bands LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps GPRS Yes EDGE Yes

Launch Announced 2019, March Status Available. Released 2019, April

Body Dimensions 158.4 x 74.7 x 7.8 mm (6.24 x 2.94 x 0.31 in) Weight 169 g (5.96 oz) Build Front glass, plastic body SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.4 inches, 100.5 cm2 (~85.0% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~268 ppi density)

Platform OS Android 9.0 (Pie); One UI Chipset Exynos 7884 CPU Octa-core (2×1.6 GHz & 6×1.35 GHz)

Memory Card slot microSD, up to 512 GB (dedicated slot) Internal 32 GB, 3 GB RAM

Main Camera Dual 13 MP, f/1.9, 28mm (wide), AF

5 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide) Features LED flash, panorama, HDR Video 1080p@30fps

Selfie Camera Single 8 MP, f/2.0 Video

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS NFC Yes (market/region dependent) Radio FM radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Battery Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery Charging Fast battery charging 15W