Samsung Galaxy A20 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A20 Price in Pakistan
In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy A20 costs Rs. 28,500. The retail pricing of Samsung mobile gadgets in official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.
Samsung Galaxy A20 – Time To Rise Again!
Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy A20 in many regions of the world, and today on a listing website, the details of this smartphone were listed along with the Geekbench score, indicating that the Samsung Galaxy A20 is a new weapon of Koreans to compete with Chinese manufacturers. Based on the information provided, it is evident that this phone is a mid-range smartphone with 3 GB RAM, which offers Samsung’s Galaxy A20 adequate capacity to handle high graphics games very easily, and multi-tasking is even easier with such a large amount of RAM. After a long time, a device like Samsung’s Galaxy A20 on which we can trust, we can conclude that it is time for this brand to reclaim its place, which has been grabbed by other brands. Devices like the Samsung Galaxy A20 are designed for people like us who desire a high-quality product at a reasonable price. This smartphone will be released with Android OS 9.0 Pie, and the user interface of the Samsung Galaxy A20 will be modified as well. This is only feasible since One UI is the new interface that will be included with the latest Android version Pie. The Samsung A20 will be released with the Exynos 7884 chipset, which is developed by this company and features an octa core processor with a clock speed of 1.35 GHz. The internal storage of the Samsung Galaxy A20 will be 32 GB, and as usual, a dedicated SD card slot will be included, allowing you to extend the capacity of the Samsung Galaxy A20 up to 512 GB. A 4000 mAh battery is common for all devices in this class, and it will keep your gadget running for an entire day.
Samsung Galaxy A20 Specifications
Versions: SM-A205F/DS
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM only)
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps
|GPRS
|Yes
|EDGE
|Yes
|Launch
|Announced
|2019, March
|Status
|Available. Released 2019, April
|Body
|Dimensions
|158.4 x 74.7 x 7.8 mm (6.24 x 2.94 x 0.31 in)
|Weight
|169 g (5.96 oz)
|Build
|Front glass, plastic body
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.4 inches, 100.5 cm2 (~85.0% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~268 ppi density)
|Platform
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie); One UI
|Chipset
|Exynos 7884
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×1.6 GHz & 6×1.35 GHz)
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSD, up to 512 GB (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|32 GB, 3 GB RAM
|Main Camera
|Dual
|13 MP, f/1.9, 28mm (wide), AF
5 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide)
|Features
|LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|8 MP, f/2.0
|Video
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
|NFC
|Yes (market/region dependent)
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery
|Charging
|Fast battery charging 15W
|Rating
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.3 stars, based on 32 reviews