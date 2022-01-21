Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
22nd Jan, 2022.

Samsung Galaxy A20 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy A20 costs Rs. 28,500. The retail pricing of Samsung mobile gadgets in official warranty is regulated by official dealers and warranty providers.

  • Price of Samsung Galaxy A20 in Pakistan is Rs. 28,500.
  • Price of Samsung in USD is $212.

Samsung Galaxy A20 – Time To Rise Again!

Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy A20 in many regions of the world, and today on a listing website, the details of this smartphone were listed along with the Geekbench score, indicating that the Samsung Galaxy A20 is a new weapon of Koreans to compete with Chinese manufacturers. Based on the information provided, it is evident that this phone is a mid-range smartphone with 3 GB RAM, which offers Samsung’s Galaxy A20 adequate capacity to handle high graphics games very easily, and multi-tasking is even easier with such a large amount of RAM. After a long time, a device like Samsung’s Galaxy A20 on which we can trust, we can conclude that it is time for this brand to reclaim its place, which has been grabbed by other brands. Devices like the Samsung Galaxy A20 are designed for people like us who desire a high-quality product at a reasonable price. This smartphone will be released with Android OS 9.0 Pie, and the user interface of the Samsung Galaxy A20 will be modified as well. This is only feasible since One UI is the new interface that will be included with the latest Android version Pie. The Samsung A20 will be released with the Exynos 7884 chipset, which is developed by this company and features an octa core processor with a clock speed of 1.35 GHz. The internal storage of the Samsung Galaxy A20 will be 32 GB, and as usual, a dedicated SD card slot will be included, allowing you to extend the capacity of the Samsung Galaxy A20 up to 512 GB. A 4000 mAh battery is common for all devices in this class, and it will keep your gadget running for an entire day.

Samsung Galaxy A20 Specifications

Versions: SM-A205F/DS

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM only)
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G bands LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps
GPRS Yes
EDGE Yes
Launch
Announced 2019, March
Status Available. Released 2019, April
Body
Dimensions 158.4 x 74.7 x 7.8 mm (6.24 x 2.94 x 0.31 in)
Weight 169 g (5.96 oz)
Build Front glass, plastic body
SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 6.4 inches, 100.5 cm2 (~85.0% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~268 ppi density)
Platform
OS Android 9.0 (Pie); One UI
Chipset Exynos 7884
CPU Octa-core (2×1.6 GHz & 6×1.35 GHz)
Memory
Card slot microSD, up to 512 GB (dedicated slot)
Internal 32 GB, 3 GB RAM
Main Camera
Dual 13 MP, f/1.9, 28mm (wide), AF
5 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide)
Features LED flash, panorama, HDR
Video 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera
Single 8 MP, f/2.0
Video
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
NFC Yes (market/region dependent)
Radio FM radio
USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Battery
Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery
Charging Fast battery charging 15W
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.3 stars, based on 32 reviews

 

