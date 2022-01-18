Samsung Galaxy J6 in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy J6 Price in Pakistan
The Samsung Galaxy J6 is a smartphone available in Pakistan for Rs. 27,999. The smartphone has a 5.6-inch screen, a 13-megapixel rear camera, and an 8-megapixel front camera. It works on a 1.6GHz processor and runs Android 8.0 (Oreo) operating system. This smartphone comes with 3/4GB of RAM and 32/64GB of internal storage. A 3000 mAh battery powers it. Click on the link to see the newest Samsung mobile phone prices in Pakistan.
Samsung Galaxy J6 – Maximize The Screen Resolution!
Samsung has finally introduced the Galaxy J6, which has been missing from the market for quite some time, as well as the Galaxy J4, which fills the gap in the mid-range series. It demonstrates that the Samsung Galaxy J6 and Galaxy J4 will undoubtedly be the most pocket-friendly gadgets of this year, as the J7 is still on the market under various names, and it is now time to put the missing Samsung Galaxy J6 back into rumours. We received a sneak peek at its specifications today, and it looks like it will be better than prior J Series phones. The arrival of the Samsung Galaxy J6 signals a new beginning for the company, with numerous new features in smartphones such as Full Vision displays, improved chipsets, and more. Samsung’s Galaxy J6 will be released with the Exynos 7870 chipset, which was utilised in last year’s smartphone. On top of that, an octa-core CPU is placed to ensure that the Samsung Galaxy J6’s processing runs properly. The processor’s clock speed is 1.6 GHz, indicating that it will not let you down when executing demanding apps. Because 2 GB of RAM was insufficient for the Samsung J6, 3 GB of RAM was employed to modify the device’s specifications. The software on this phone is Android’s OS v8.0 Oreo, which comes out of the box with the Samsung Galaxy J6, and on top of that, you’ll receive Samsung’s Experience 8.0 user interface, which was built by this Korean company. If you’re from Pakistan, the Galaxy J6’s dual SIM card capability will come in handy because both cards will operate simultaneously.
Samsung Galaxy J6 Specifications
Versions: J600F/DS (Global DS); J600G/DS (India)
Also known as Samsung Galaxy On6 in India
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|Speed
|HSPA, LTE
|GPRS
|Yes
|EDGE
|Yes
|Launch
|Announced
|2018, May
|Status
|Available. Released 2018, May
|Body
|Dimensions
|149.3 x 70.2 x 8.2 mm (5.88 x 2.76 x 0.32 in)
|Weight
|154 g (5.43 oz)
|Build
|Plastic body
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|5.6 inches, 80.1 cm2 (~76.5% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1480 pixels, 18.5:9 ratio (~293 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass (unspecified version)
|Platform
|OS
|Android 8.0 (Oreo)
|Chipset
|Exynos 7870 Octa (14 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core 1.6 GHz Cortex-A53
|GPU
|Mali-T830 MP1
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSD, up to 256 GB (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|64 GB, 4 GB RAM or 32 GB, 3 GB RAM
|Main Camera
|Single
|13 MP, f/1.9, 28mm (wide), AF
|Features
|LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|8 MP, f/1.9
|Features
|LED flash
|Video
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|4.2, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|Stereo FM radio, recording
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity
|Battery
|
|Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery
|Talk time
|Up to 21 h (3G)
|Music play
|Up to 76 h
|Rating
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.3 stars, based on 109 reviews.