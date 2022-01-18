Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
18th Jan, 2022. 04:21 pm

Samsung Galaxy J6 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy J6

Samsung Galaxy J6 in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy J6 Price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy J6 is a smartphone available in Pakistan for Rs. 27,999. The smartphone has a 5.6-inch screen, a 13-megapixel rear camera, and an 8-megapixel front camera. It works on a 1.6GHz processor and runs Android 8.0 (Oreo) operating system. This smartphone comes with 3/4GB of RAM and 32/64GB of internal storage. A 3000 mAh battery powers it. Click on the link to see the newest Samsung mobile phone prices in Pakistan.

Samsung Galaxy J6 – Maximize The Screen Resolution!

Samsung has finally introduced the Galaxy J6, which has been missing from the market for quite some time, as well as the Galaxy J4, which fills the gap in the mid-range series. It demonstrates that the Samsung Galaxy J6 and Galaxy J4 will undoubtedly be the most pocket-friendly gadgets of this year, as the J7 is still on the market under various names, and it is now time to put the missing Samsung Galaxy J6 back into rumours. We received a sneak peek at its specifications today, and it looks like it will be better than prior J Series phones. The arrival of the Samsung Galaxy J6 signals a new beginning for the company, with numerous new features in smartphones such as Full Vision displays, improved chipsets, and more. Samsung’s Galaxy J6 will be released with the Exynos 7870 chipset, which was utilised in last year’s smartphone. On top of that, an octa-core CPU is placed to ensure that the Samsung Galaxy J6’s processing runs properly. The processor’s clock speed is 1.6 GHz, indicating that it will not let you down when executing demanding apps. Because 2 GB of RAM was insufficient for the Samsung J6, 3 GB of RAM was employed to modify the device’s specifications. The software on this phone is Android’s OS v8.0 Oreo, which comes out of the box with the Samsung Galaxy J6, and on top of that, you’ll receive Samsung’s Experience 8.0 user interface, which was built by this Korean company. If you’re from Pakistan, the Galaxy J6’s dual SIM card capability will come in handy because both cards will operate simultaneously.

Samsung Galaxy J6 Specifications

Versions: J600F/DS (Global DS); J600G/DS (India)
Also known as Samsung Galaxy On6 in India

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G bands LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
Speed HSPA, LTE
GPRS Yes
EDGE Yes
Launch
Announced 2018, May
Status Available. Released 2018, May
Body
Dimensions 149.3 x 70.2 x 8.2 mm (5.88 x 2.76 x 0.32 in)
Weight 154 g (5.43 oz)
Build Plastic body
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size 5.6 inches, 80.1 cm2 (~76.5% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 720 x 1480 pixels, 18.5:9 ratio (~293 ppi density)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass (unspecified version)
Platform
OS Android 8.0 (Oreo)
Chipset Exynos 7870 Octa (14 nm)
CPU Octa-core 1.6 GHz Cortex-A53
GPU Mali-T830 MP1
Memory
Card slot microSD, up to 256 GB (dedicated slot)
Internal 64 GB, 4 GB RAM or 32 GB, 3 GB RAM
Main Camera
Single 13 MP, f/1.9, 28mm (wide), AF
Features LED flash, panorama, HDR
Video 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera
Single 8 MP, f/1.9
Features LED flash
Video
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 4.2, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
Radio Stereo FM radio, recording
USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity
Battery
Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery
Talk time Up to 21 h (3G)
Music play Up to 76 h
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.3 stars, based on 109 reviews.

