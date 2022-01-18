Samsung Galaxy J6 in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy J6 Price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy J6 is a smartphone available in Pakistan for Rs. 27,999. The smartphone has a 5.6-inch screen, a 13-megapixel rear camera, and an 8-megapixel front camera. It works on a 1.6GHz processor and runs Android 8.0 (Oreo) operating system. This smartphone comes with 3/4GB of RAM and 32/64GB of internal storage. A 3000 mAh battery powers it. Click on the link to see the newest Samsung mobile phone prices in Pakistan.

Samsung Galaxy J6 – Maximize The Screen Resolution!

Samsung has finally introduced the Galaxy J6, which has been missing from the market for quite some time, as well as the Galaxy J4, which fills the gap in the mid-range series. It demonstrates that the Samsung Galaxy J6 and Galaxy J4 will undoubtedly be the most pocket-friendly gadgets of this year, as the J7 is still on the market under various names, and it is now time to put the missing Samsung Galaxy J6 back into rumours. We received a sneak peek at its specifications today, and it looks like it will be better than prior J Series phones. The arrival of the Samsung Galaxy J6 signals a new beginning for the company, with numerous new features in smartphones such as Full Vision displays, improved chipsets, and more. Samsung’s Galaxy J6 will be released with the Exynos 7870 chipset, which was utilised in last year’s smartphone. On top of that, an octa-core CPU is placed to ensure that the Samsung Galaxy J6’s processing runs properly. The processor’s clock speed is 1.6 GHz, indicating that it will not let you down when executing demanding apps. Because 2 GB of RAM was insufficient for the Samsung J6, 3 GB of RAM was employed to modify the device’s specifications. The software on this phone is Android’s OS v8.0 Oreo, which comes out of the box with the Samsung Galaxy J6, and on top of that, you’ll receive Samsung’s Experience 8.0 user interface, which was built by this Korean company. If you’re from Pakistan, the Galaxy J6’s dual SIM card capability will come in handy because both cards will operate simultaneously.

Samsung Galaxy J6 Specifications

Versions: J600F/DS (Global DS); J600G/DS (India)

Also known as Samsung Galaxy On6 in India

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G bands LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) Speed HSPA, LTE GPRS Yes EDGE Yes

Launch Announced 2018, May Status Available. Released 2018, May

Body Dimensions 149.3 x 70.2 x 8.2 mm (5.88 x 2.76 x 0.32 in) Weight 154 g (5.43 oz) Build Plastic body SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 5.6 inches, 80.1 cm2 (~76.5% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1480 pixels, 18.5:9 ratio (~293 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass (unspecified version)

Platform OS Android 8.0 (Oreo) Chipset Exynos 7870 Octa (14 nm) CPU Octa-core 1.6 GHz Cortex-A53 GPU Mali-T830 MP1

Memory Card slot microSD, up to 256 GB (dedicated slot) Internal 64 GB, 4 GB RAM or 32 GB, 3 GB RAM

Main Camera Single 13 MP, f/1.9, 28mm (wide), AF Features LED flash, panorama, HDR Video 1080p@30fps

Selfie Camera Single 8 MP, f/1.9 Features LED flash Video

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 4.2, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS Radio Stereo FM radio, recording USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity

Battery Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery Talk time Up to 21 h (3G) Music play Up to 76 h

Rating Rating Average rating is 4.3 stars, based on 109 reviews.