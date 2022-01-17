Samsung Galaxy M31 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M31 Price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy M31 costs 44999 Pakistani rupees.

The Samsung Galaxy M31 is be a capable mid-range device. A Super AMOLED display will be there, which is one of the greatest displays available. Samsung has consistently produced one of the greatest smartphone displays.

The Exynos 9611 chipset is used in the Samsung Galaxy M31. This mid-range SoC performs admirably in gaming and other everyday duties.

The phone’s RAM has yet to be confirmed. Both the 6 GB and 8 GB variants are available for purchase. However, the 6 GB variant is most likely to be released in Pakistan.

For every programme and photo you wish to save on your iPhone, the 128 GB storage will be more than enough. When it comes to numbers, Samsung hasn’t left anything out of this phone. There is a UFS storage option that is faster than the prior eMMC option.

On the rear of the phone is a Quad Camera 64MP configuration. The cameras are also very decent. Samsung’s phone already boasts one of the greatest image processing algorithms, so picture quality will not be an issue.

If you’re searching for a mid-range smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy M31 is a good choice. At a mid-range price, you’ll receive practically everything you need from a gadget.

The smartphone’s specifications are pretty attractive. Samsung Galaxy M31, M21, and M41 are the three models in the series. The handset is likely to have small improvements over the previous M20 model. Exynos 9611 is the chipset that will power Samsung’s next Galaxy M31 smartphone. This is a capable chipset capable of handling all of the features of a mid-range smartphone. There will be three versions of the smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy M31’s processor is paired with 6 gigabytes of RAM. Although the RAM is more powerful than that of the M21, the handset remains in the mid-range category due to the chipset. Samsung’s Galaxy M31 has 128 gigabytes of inbuilt storage. This is a significant quantity of storage for a large number of data. However, if you wish to expand the phone’s storage capacity, you can use the specialised slot to add 512 GB. The Samsung M31 will include a quad-camera system on the back. The squad’s main sensor will be 64 megapixels, the secondary lens will be 8 megapixels, the third sensor will be 5 megapixels, and the depth sensor will also be 5 megapixels. The Samsung Galaxy M31’s water-drop notch screen houses a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. Full HD plus a resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels will be available on the 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display screen. The Samsung Galaxy M31 will come equipped with a fingerprint scanner on the back to safeguard data. An LED flash will be mounted on the back of the camera to help it in low-light situations. The Samsung Galaxy M31 will be powered by a Li-Po Non-removable battery.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 20, 26, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A

Launch Announced 2020, February 25 Status Available. Released 2020, March 05

Body Dimensions 159.2 x 75.1 x 8.9 mm (6.27 x 2.96 x 0.35 in) Weight 191 g (6.74 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 3), plastic back, plastic frame SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type Super AMOLED, 420 nits (peak) Size 6.4 inches, 100.5 cm2 (~84.1% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~403 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Platform OS Android 10, One UI 2.1 Chipset Exynos 9611 (10nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) GPU Mali-G72 MP3

Memory Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM UFS 2.1

Main Camera Triple 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 123Ëš (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm

5 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

5 MP, f/2.2, (depth) Features LED flash, panorama, HDR Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS

Selfie Camera Single 32 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8Âµm Features HDR Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC Yes (market/region dependent) Radio FM radio, RDS, recording USB USB Type-C 2.0

Features Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Battery Type Li-Po 6000 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 15W