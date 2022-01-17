Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

17th Jan, 2022. 09:55 pm

Samsung Galaxy M31 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M31 Price

Samsung Galaxy M31 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M31 Price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy M31 costs 44999 Pakistani rupees.

The Samsung Galaxy M31 is be a capable mid-range device. A Super AMOLED display will be there, which is one of the greatest displays available. Samsung has consistently produced one of the greatest smartphone displays.

The Exynos 9611 chipset is used in the Samsung Galaxy M31. This mid-range SoC performs admirably in gaming and other everyday duties.

The phone’s RAM has yet to be confirmed. Both the 6 GB and 8 GB variants are available for purchase. However, the 6 GB variant is most likely to be released in Pakistan.

For every programme and photo you wish to save on your iPhone, the 128 GB storage will be more than enough. When it comes to numbers, Samsung hasn’t left anything out of this phone. There is a UFS storage option that is faster than the prior eMMC option.

On the rear of the phone is a Quad Camera 64MP configuration. The cameras are also very decent. Samsung’s phone already boasts one of the greatest image processing algorithms, so picture quality will not be an issue.

If you’re searching for a mid-range smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy M31 is a good choice. At a mid-range price, you’ll receive practically everything you need from a gadget.

Samsung Galaxy M31 – A Stunning Smartphone

The smartphone’s specifications are pretty attractive. Samsung Galaxy M31, M21, and M41 are the three models in the series. The handset is likely to have small improvements over the previous M20 model. Exynos 9611 is the chipset that will power Samsung’s next Galaxy M31 smartphone. This is a capable chipset capable of handling all of the features of a mid-range smartphone. There will be three versions of the smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy M31’s processor is paired with 6 gigabytes of RAM. Although the RAM is more powerful than that of the M21, the handset remains in the mid-range category due to the chipset. Samsung’s Galaxy M31 has 128 gigabytes of inbuilt storage. This is a significant quantity of storage for a large number of data. However, if you wish to expand the phone’s storage capacity, you can use the specialised slot to add 512 GB. The Samsung M31 will include a quad-camera system on the back. The squad’s main sensor will be 64 megapixels, the secondary lens will be 8 megapixels, the third sensor will be 5 megapixels, and the depth sensor will also be 5 megapixels. The Samsung Galaxy M31’s water-drop notch screen houses a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. Full HD plus a resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels will be available on the 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display screen. The Samsung Galaxy M31 will come equipped with a fingerprint scanner on the back to safeguard data. An LED flash will be mounted on the back of the camera to help it in low-light situations. The Samsung Galaxy M31 will be powered by a Li-Po Non-removable battery.

 

Samsung Galaxy M31 Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 20, 26, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
Launch
Announced 2020, February 25
Status Available. Released 2020, March 05
Body
Dimensions 159.2 x 75.1 x 8.9 mm (6.27 x 2.96 x 0.35 in)
Weight 191 g (6.74 oz)
Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 3), plastic back, plastic frame
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type Super AMOLED, 420 nits (peak)
Size 6.4 inches, 100.5 cm2 (~84.1% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~403 ppi density)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Platform
OS Android 10, One UI 2.1
Chipset Exynos 9611 (10nm)
CPU Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
GPU Mali-G72 MP3
Memory
Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM
UFS 2.1
Main Camera
Triple 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 123Ëš (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm
5 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
5 MP, f/2.2, (depth)
Features LED flash, panorama, HDR
Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS
Selfie Camera
Single 32 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8Âµm
Features HDR
Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFC Yes (market/region dependent)
Radio FM radio, RDS, recording
USB USB Type-C 2.0
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Battery
Type Li-Po 6000 mAh, non-removable
Charging Fast charging 15W
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.4 stars, based on 38 reviews.

Read More

2 hours ago
Iphone 13 Price in Pakistan & Specifications

Iphone 13 Price in Pakistan Apple iPhone 13 price in Pakistan is...
2 hours ago
What to expect from Apple’s Spring event 2022

Are you anticipating the arrival of a new Apple product? To get...
2 days ago
Infinix Note 10 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Infinix Note 10 Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Infinix Note 10...
2 days ago
WATCH VIDEO: Hareem Shah Opens up on how she 'befriended' Sheikh Rasheed

Hareem Shah, a well-known TikToker who is frequently in the news for...
2 days ago
Nokia 105 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Nokia 105 Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Nokia 105 (2020) costs...
2 days ago
Huawei Y6p Price in Pakistan and Specifications

One of the most recent cellphones is the Huawei Y6p. It costs...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Turkey ignores deadline to release rights leader
4 mins ago
Turkey ignores deadline to release rights leader

ISTANBUL, Jan 17, 2022 (AFP) - A Turkish court on Monday extended the...
Sarfaraz Ahmed and Ramiz Raja
4 mins ago
I go to Sarfaraz Ahmed to take advice in a difficult situation, says Babar Azam

LAHORE: In cricket, making quick judgments is critical to winning matches. These...
Aiman and Minal are enjoying their cousin's wedding in full swing
11 mins ago
Aiman and Minal are enjoying their cousin’s wedding in full swing

Aiman Khan and Minal Khan, actors, and social media personalities are enjoying...
Atif Rana
29 mins ago
PSL 7: It is fun to play in front of Lahore fans, says CEO Lahore Qalandars

PSL 7: Atif Rana, CEO of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600