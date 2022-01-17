Samsung Galaxy M31 Price in Pakistan and Specifications
Samsung Galaxy M31 Price in Pakistan
The Samsung Galaxy M31 costs 44999 Pakistani rupees.
The Samsung Galaxy M31 is be a capable mid-range device. A Super AMOLED display will be there, which is one of the greatest displays available. Samsung has consistently produced one of the greatest smartphone displays.
The Exynos 9611 chipset is used in the Samsung Galaxy M31. This mid-range SoC performs admirably in gaming and other everyday duties.
The phone’s RAM has yet to be confirmed. Both the 6 GB and 8 GB variants are available for purchase. However, the 6 GB variant is most likely to be released in Pakistan.
For every programme and photo you wish to save on your iPhone, the 128 GB storage will be more than enough. When it comes to numbers, Samsung hasn’t left anything out of this phone. There is a UFS storage option that is faster than the prior eMMC option.
On the rear of the phone is a Quad Camera 64MP configuration. The cameras are also very decent. Samsung’s phone already boasts one of the greatest image processing algorithms, so picture quality will not be an issue.
If you’re searching for a mid-range smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy M31 is a good choice. At a mid-range price, you’ll receive practically everything you need from a gadget.
Samsung Galaxy M31 – A Stunning Smartphone
The smartphone’s specifications are pretty attractive. Samsung Galaxy M31, M21, and M41 are the three models in the series. The handset is likely to have small improvements over the previous M20 model. Exynos 9611 is the chipset that will power Samsung’s next Galaxy M31 smartphone. This is a capable chipset capable of handling all of the features of a mid-range smartphone. There will be three versions of the smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy M31’s processor is paired with 6 gigabytes of RAM. Although the RAM is more powerful than that of the M21, the handset remains in the mid-range category due to the chipset. Samsung’s Galaxy M31 has 128 gigabytes of inbuilt storage. This is a significant quantity of storage for a large number of data. However, if you wish to expand the phone’s storage capacity, you can use the specialised slot to add 512 GB. The Samsung M31 will include a quad-camera system on the back. The squad’s main sensor will be 64 megapixels, the secondary lens will be 8 megapixels, the third sensor will be 5 megapixels, and the depth sensor will also be 5 megapixels. The Samsung Galaxy M31’s water-drop notch screen houses a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. Full HD plus a resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels will be available on the 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display screen. The Samsung Galaxy M31 will come equipped with a fingerprint scanner on the back to safeguard data. An LED flash will be mounted on the back of the camera to help it in low-light situations. The Samsung Galaxy M31 will be powered by a Li-Po Non-removable battery.
Samsung Galaxy M31 Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 20, 26, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
|Launch
|Announced
|2020, February 25
|Status
|Available. Released 2020, March 05
|Body
|Dimensions
|159.2 x 75.1 x 8.9 mm (6.27 x 2.96 x 0.35 in)
|Weight
|191 g (6.74 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass 3), plastic back, plastic frame
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED, 420 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.4 inches, 100.5 cm2 (~84.1% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~403 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Platform
|OS
|Android 10, One UI 2.1
|Chipset
|Exynos 9611 (10nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
|GPU
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM
|UFS 2.1
|Main Camera
|Triple
|64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 123Ëš (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12Âµm
5 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
5 MP, f/2.2, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Video
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|32 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8Âµm
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|NFC
|Yes (market/region dependent)
|Radio
|FM radio, RDS, recording
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 6000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 15W
|Rating
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.4 stars, based on 38 reviews.
Download BOL News App for latest news