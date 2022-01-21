Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
22nd Jan, 2022. 12:38 am

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra starts at Rs. 242,999. This is for the base model, which has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

  • Retail Price of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in Pakistan is Rs. 242,999.
  • Retail Price of Samsung in USD is $1811.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra – Another Flagship Of The Company Is Going To Surface

Samsung’s new handset, the Galaxy S21 Ultra, will hit the market to make an impact, just like the previous series, which included Ultra in the bundle, did. The smartphone, on the other hand, required to devote some time to the previous series. However, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 will be equipped with even higher-quality specifications. Exynos 2100 is the chipset that will handle all of the smartphone’s functionality. It is a well-known 7+ nm chipset that ensures high-end performance. The Galaxy S21 from Samsung comes with 12 gigabytes of RAM. The 16 gigabytes of RAM capacity was just announced, and only a few smartphones are equipped with such a high-end RAM capacity, with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 being one of them. You may now imagine the handset’s processing and execution speeds. The internal storage capacity of the company’s forthcoming handset, known as the Galaxy S21 by Samsung, will be 256 gigabytes. And this is all you need to say because you don’t need anything more but that much storage capacity. However, the handset can accept a microSD card, which expands the storage capacity of the Samsung S21. So, with these two alternatives, you would not have any storage space difficulties. The smartphone has a quad camera system on the back. The Samsung Galaxy S21’s main sensor will be 108 megapixels. Only a handful smartphones are equipped with this type of high-end sensor. The secondary sensor of the Samsung Galaxy S21 camera arrangement will be 10 megapixels, and the ultra-wide lens will be 10 megapixels, as well as two extra sensors. The single-camera arrangement on the front-facing camera of the forthcoming smartphone Galaxy S21.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (Dual SIM model only)
CDMA 800 / 1900 & TD-SCDMA
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
4G bands LTE
5G bands SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G
Launch
Announced 2021, January 14
Status Available
Body
Dimensions 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm (5.97 x 2.80 x 0.31 in)
Weight 169 g (Sub6), 171 g (mmWave) (5.96 oz)
Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), plastic back, aluminum frame
SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM, dual stand-by)
Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified)
IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
Display
Type Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak)
Size 6.2 inches, 94.1 cm2 (~87.2% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~421 ppi density)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
Always-on display
Platform
OS Android 11, One UI 3.1
Chipset Exynos 2100 (5 nm) – International
Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 (5 nm) – USA/China/Korea
CPU Octa-core (1×2.9 GHz Cortex-X1 & 3×2.80 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.2 GHz Cortex-A55) – International
Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 680 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680 – USA/China/Korea
GPU Mali-G78 MP14 – International
Adreno 660 – USA/China/Korea
Memory
Card slot No
Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
UFS 3.1
Main Camera
Triple 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, 1.8Âµm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS
64 MP, f/2.0, 28mm (telephoto), 1/1.76″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF, OIS, 1.1x optical zoom, 3x hybrid zoom
12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120Ëš (ultrawide), 1/2.55″ 1.4Âµm, Super Steady video
Features LED flash, auto-HDR, panorama
Video 8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS
Selfie Camera
Single 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24″, 1.22Âµm, Dual Pixel PDAF
Features Dual video call, Auto-HDR
Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack No
32-bit/384kHz audio
Tuned by AKG
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
NFC Yes
Radio FM radio (Snapdragon model only; market/operator dependent)
USB USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support)
ANT+
Bixby natural language commands and dictation
Battery
Type Li-Po 4000 mAh, non-removable
Charging Fast charging 25W
USB Power Delivery 3.0
Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W
Reverse wireless charging 4.5W
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.4 stars, based on 14 reviews.

 

