Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra starts at Rs. 242,999. This is for the base model, which has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Retail Price of Samsung in USD is $1811.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra – Another Flagship Of The Company Is Going To Surface

Samsung’s new handset, the Galaxy S21 Ultra, will hit the market to make an impact, just like the previous series, which included Ultra in the bundle, did. The smartphone, on the other hand, required to devote some time to the previous series. However, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 will be equipped with even higher-quality specifications. Exynos 2100 is the chipset that will handle all of the smartphone’s functionality. It is a well-known 7+ nm chipset that ensures high-end performance. The Galaxy S21 from Samsung comes with 12 gigabytes of RAM. The 16 gigabytes of RAM capacity was just announced, and only a few smartphones are equipped with such a high-end RAM capacity, with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 being one of them. You may now imagine the handset’s processing and execution speeds. The internal storage capacity of the company’s forthcoming handset, known as the Galaxy S21 by Samsung, will be 256 gigabytes. And this is all you need to say because you don’t need anything more but that much storage capacity. However, the handset can accept a microSD card, which expands the storage capacity of the Samsung S21. So, with these two alternatives, you would not have any storage space difficulties. The smartphone has a quad camera system on the back. The Samsung Galaxy S21’s main sensor will be 108 megapixels. Only a handful smartphones are equipped with this type of high-end sensor. The secondary sensor of the Samsung Galaxy S21 camera arrangement will be 10 megapixels, and the ultra-wide lens will be 10 megapixels, as well as two extra sensors. The single-camera arrangement on the front-facing camera of the forthcoming smartphone Galaxy S21.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Specifications

Network Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (Dual SIM model only) CDMA 800 / 1900 & TD-SCDMA 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 CDMA2000 1xEV-DO 4G bands LTE 5G bands SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G

Launch Announced 2021, January 14 Status Available

Body Dimensions 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm (5.97 x 2.80 x 0.31 in) Weight 169 g (Sub6), 171 g (mmWave) (5.96 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), plastic back, aluminum frame SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM, dual stand-by) Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified)

IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak) Size 6.2 inches, 94.1 cm2 (~87.2% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~421 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Always-on display

Platform OS Android 11, One UI 3.1 Chipset Exynos 2100 (5 nm) – International

Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 (5 nm) – USA/China/Korea CPU Octa-core (1×2.9 GHz Cortex-X1 & 3×2.80 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.2 GHz Cortex-A55) – International

Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 680 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680 – USA/China/Korea GPU Mali-G78 MP14 – International

Adreno 660 – USA/China/Korea

Memory Card slot No Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM UFS 3.1

Main Camera Triple 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, 1.8Âµm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS

64 MP, f/2.0, 28mm (telephoto), 1/1.76″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF, OIS, 1.1x optical zoom, 3x hybrid zoom

12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120Ëš (ultrawide), 1/2.55″ 1.4Âµm, Super Steady video Features LED flash, auto-HDR, panorama Video 8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS

Selfie Camera Single 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24″, 1.22Âµm, Dual Pixel PDAF Features Dual video call, Auto-HDR Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No 32-bit/384kHz audio

Tuned by AKG

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO NFC Yes Radio FM radio (Snapdragon model only; market/operator dependent) USB USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support)

ANT+

Bixby natural language commands and dictation

Battery Type Li-Po 4000 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 25W

USB Power Delivery 3.0

Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W

Reverse wireless charging 4.5W