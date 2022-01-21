Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Price in Pakistan and Specifications
In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra starts at Rs. 242,999. This is for the base model, which has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
- Retail Price of Samsung in USD is $1811.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra – Another Flagship Of The Company Is Going To Surface
Samsung’s new handset, the Galaxy S21 Ultra, will hit the market to make an impact, just like the previous series, which included Ultra in the bundle, did. The smartphone, on the other hand, required to devote some time to the previous series. However, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 will be equipped with even higher-quality specifications. Exynos 2100 is the chipset that will handle all of the smartphone’s functionality. It is a well-known 7+ nm chipset that ensures high-end performance. The Galaxy S21 from Samsung comes with 12 gigabytes of RAM. The 16 gigabytes of RAM capacity was just announced, and only a few smartphones are equipped with such a high-end RAM capacity, with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 being one of them. You may now imagine the handset’s processing and execution speeds. The internal storage capacity of the company’s forthcoming handset, known as the Galaxy S21 by Samsung, will be 256 gigabytes. And this is all you need to say because you don’t need anything more but that much storage capacity. However, the handset can accept a microSD card, which expands the storage capacity of the Samsung S21. So, with these two alternatives, you would not have any storage space difficulties. The smartphone has a quad camera system on the back. The Samsung Galaxy S21’s main sensor will be 108 megapixels. Only a handful smartphones are equipped with this type of high-end sensor. The secondary sensor of the Samsung Galaxy S21 camera arrangement will be 10 megapixels, and the ultra-wide lens will be 10 megapixels, as well as two extra sensors. The single-camera arrangement on the front-facing camera of the forthcoming smartphone Galaxy S21.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (Dual SIM model only)
|CDMA 800 / 1900 & TD-SCDMA
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
|4G bands
|LTE
|5G bands
|SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G
|Launch
|Announced
|2021, January 14
|Status
|Available
|Body
|Dimensions
|151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm (5.97 x 2.80 x 0.31 in)
|Weight
|169 g (Sub6), 171 g (mmWave) (5.96 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), plastic back, aluminum frame
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM, dual stand-by)
|Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified)
IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
|Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.2 inches, 94.1 cm2 (~87.2% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~421 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Always-on display
|Platform
|OS
|Android 11, One UI 3.1
|Chipset
|Exynos 2100 (5 nm) – International
Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 (5 nm) – USA/China/Korea
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×2.9 GHz Cortex-X1 & 3×2.80 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.2 GHz Cortex-A55) – International
Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 680 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680 – USA/China/Korea
|GPU
|Mali-G78 MP14 – International
Adreno 660 – USA/China/Korea
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
|UFS 3.1
|Main Camera
|Triple
|12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, 1.8Âµm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS
64 MP, f/2.0, 28mm (telephoto), 1/1.76″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF, OIS, 1.1x optical zoom, 3x hybrid zoom
12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120Ëš (ultrawide), 1/2.55″ 1.4Âµm, Super Steady video
|Features
|LED flash, auto-HDR, panorama
|Video
|8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24″, 1.22Âµm, Dual Pixel PDAF
|Features
|Dual video call, Auto-HDR
|Video
|4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|32-bit/384kHz audio
Tuned by AKG
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|FM radio (Snapdragon model only; market/operator dependent)
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support)
ANT+
Bixby natural language commands and dictation
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 4000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 25W
USB Power Delivery 3.0
Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W
Reverse wireless charging 4.5W
Rating
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.4 stars, based on 14 reviews.
