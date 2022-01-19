Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
20th Jan, 2022. 12:30 am

Samsung Galaxy S21 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy S21 starts at Rs. 176,499. This is for the base model, which has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

  • Retail Price of Samsung Galaxy S21 in Pakistan is Rs. 176,499.
  • Retail Price of Samsung in USD is $1315.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is a flagship phone that includes USC technology. Samsung’s latest announcement on the Galaxy S21 was posted on its Twitter account, stating that the company’s future smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S21, will be packed with USC technology. It implies that the device will include a camera beneath the screen. Ice Universe, a well-known Samsung Galaxy S21 insider, posted the information. In the study, he claimed that the upcoming device would include USC (Under Screen Camera) technology. The next Samsung Galaxy S21’s front-facing camera has been upgraded by using a bigger sensor and optical stabilisation. The gadget will include a Quad Camera configuration, with the main sensor of the Galaxy S21 by Samsung 64 MP camera having a 1/2 inch sensor and the other with a 12 MP camera having a 1 / 2.55-inch sensor. Both cameras will have optical image stabilisation (OIS). The new Samsung S21 introduced the OIS technology to the front camera, allowing for smoother video recording and noise-free image capture even in low-light circumstances. Using its front-facing cameras, this prior edition of the Samsung Galaxy S21, known as the S20, can record 4K videos at 60 frames per second. There is no information regarding the price or release date of the Samsung Galaxy S21, so stay tuned with us to obtain the latest news about the handset, which reveals a lot about the handset and will be a fantastic asset for the market. The Galaxy S21’s new handset with the technology, Under Screen Camera, will create a new trend for future devices with various smart technologies. So, if you’re seeking for a device that has it all, this upcoming smartphone is the perfect option for you.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (Dual SIM model only)
CDMA 800 / 1900 & TD-SCDMA
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
4G bands LTE
5G bands SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G
Launch
Announced 2021, January 14
Status Available
Body
Dimensions 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm (5.97 x 2.80 x 0.31 in)
Weight 169 g (Sub6), 171 g (mmWave) (5.96 oz)
Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), plastic back, aluminum frame
SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM, dual stand-by)
Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified)
IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
Display
Type Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak)
Size 6.2 inches, 94.1 cm2 (~87.2% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~421 ppi density)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
Always-on display
Platform
OS Android 11, One UI 3.1
Chipset Exynos 2100 (5 nm) – International
Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 (5 nm) – USA/China/Korea
CPU Octa-core (1×2.9 GHz Cortex-X1 & 3×2.80 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.2 GHz Cortex-A55) – International
Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 680 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680 – USA/China/Korea
GPU Mali-G78 MP14 – International
Adreno 660 – USA/China/Korea
Memory
Card slot No
Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
UFS 3.1
Main Camera
Triple 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, 1.8Âµm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS
64 MP, f/2.0, 28mm (telephoto), 1/1.76″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF, OIS, 1.1x optical zoom, 3x hybrid zoom
12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120Ëš (ultrawide), 1/2.55″ 1.4Âµm, Super Steady video
Features LED flash, auto-HDR, panorama
Video 8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS
Selfie Camera
Single 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24″, 1.22Âµm, Dual Pixel PDAF
Features Dual video call, Auto-HDR
Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack No
32-bit/384kHz audio
Tuned by AKG
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
NFC Yes
Radio FM radio (Snapdragon model only; market/operator dependent)
USB USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support)
ANT+
Bixby natural language commands and dictation
Battery
Type Li-Po 4000 mAh, non-removable
Charging Fast charging 25W
USB Power Delivery 3.0
Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W
Reverse wireless charging 4.5W
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.1 stars, based on 14 reviews.

 

