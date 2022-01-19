Samsung Galaxy S21 Price in Pakistan and Specifications
Samsung Galaxy S21Price in Pakistan
In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy S21 starts at Rs. 176,499. This is for the base model, which has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
- Retail Price of Samsung Galaxy S21 in Pakistan is Rs. 176,499.
- Retail Price of Samsung in USD is $1315.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 is a flagship phone that includes USC technology. Samsung’s latest announcement on the Galaxy S21 was posted on its Twitter account, stating that the company’s future smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S21, will be packed with USC technology. It implies that the device will include a camera beneath the screen. Ice Universe, a well-known Samsung Galaxy S21 insider, posted the information. In the study, he claimed that the upcoming device would include USC (Under Screen Camera) technology. The next Samsung Galaxy S21’s front-facing camera has been upgraded by using a bigger sensor and optical stabilisation. The gadget will include a Quad Camera configuration, with the main sensor of the Galaxy S21 by Samsung 64 MP camera having a 1/2 inch sensor and the other with a 12 MP camera having a 1 / 2.55-inch sensor. Both cameras will have optical image stabilisation (OIS). The new Samsung S21 introduced the OIS technology to the front camera, allowing for smoother video recording and noise-free image capture even in low-light circumstances. Using its front-facing cameras, this prior edition of the Samsung Galaxy S21, known as the S20, can record 4K videos at 60 frames per second. There is no information regarding the price or release date of the Samsung Galaxy S21, so stay tuned with us to obtain the latest news about the handset, which reveals a lot about the handset and will be a fantastic asset for the market. The Galaxy S21’s new handset with the technology, Under Screen Camera, will create a new trend for future devices with various smart technologies. So, if you’re seeking for a device that has it all, this upcoming smartphone is the perfect option for you.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (Dual SIM model only)
|CDMA 800 / 1900 & TD-SCDMA
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
|4G bands
|LTE
|5G bands
|SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G
|Launch
|Announced
|2021, January 14
|Status
|Available
|Body
|Dimensions
|151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm (5.97 x 2.80 x 0.31 in)
|Weight
|169 g (Sub6), 171 g (mmWave) (5.96 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), plastic back, aluminum frame
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM, dual stand-by)
|Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified)
IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
|Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.2 inches, 94.1 cm2 (~87.2% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~421 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Always-on display
|Platform
|OS
|Android 11, One UI 3.1
|Chipset
|Exynos 2100 (5 nm) – International
Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 (5 nm) – USA/China/Korea
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×2.9 GHz Cortex-X1 & 3×2.80 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.2 GHz Cortex-A55) – International
Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 680 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680 – USA/China/Korea
|GPU
|Mali-G78 MP14 – International
Adreno 660 – USA/China/Korea
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
|UFS 3.1
|Main Camera
|Triple
|12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, 1.8Âµm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS
64 MP, f/2.0, 28mm (telephoto), 1/1.76″, 0.8Âµm, PDAF, OIS, 1.1x optical zoom, 3x hybrid zoom
12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120Ëš (ultrawide), 1/2.55″ 1.4Âµm, Super Steady video
|Features
|LED flash, auto-HDR, panorama
|Video
|8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24″, 1.22Âµm, Dual Pixel PDAF
|Features
|Dual video call, Auto-HDR
|Video
|4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|32-bit/384kHz audio
Tuned by AKG
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|FM radio (Snapdragon model only; market/operator dependent)
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support)
ANT+
Bixby natural language commands and dictation
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 4000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 25W
USB Power Delivery 3.0
Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W
Reverse wireless charging 4.5W
|Rating
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.1 stars, based on 14 reviews.
Download BOL News App for latest news