Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra shown in leaked renders, here are its four colors

Samsung is preparing to introduce its next-generation flagship smartphone family, the S22, with the S22 Ultra as the top dog. It will be the first S/Note hybrid, with a built-in stylus and a boxy design reminiscent of the Galaxy Note20 Ultra from 2020, the last Note ever created.

A notorious leaker has today published a new set of official-looking (though low-resolution) renders of the Galaxy S22 Ultra in four different colours. It’s good to see Samsung’s S Ultra flagship finally have some actual colours in its lineup besides white, grey, and black.

Perhaps the design team in charge of the Galaxy Note line took over here? We question because the S22 Ultra looks more like a Note20 Ultra than an S22+, which is odd given that the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra are all meant to be connected.

Anyway, speculation aside, the stylus is said to have 2.8ms latency, which is by far the lowest latency that Samsung has ever manufactured. The S22 Ultra is rumoured to contain a main camera with a 108 MP Super Clear Lens, a 12 MP ultrawide sensor, and two 10 MP telephoto sensors (for 3x and 10x zoom, respectively). The camera system will be capable of 12-bit HDR video recording as well as auto frame rate.