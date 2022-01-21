Samsung Galaxy S9 Price in Pakistan and Specifications
The latest smartphone is the Samsung Galaxy S9, which costs PKR 91,000 in Pakistan. It costs $589 in US dollars. This smartphone has 4GB of RAM and 64/128/256GB of internal storage. It has a 2.8 GHz processor and a 12 MP dual rear camera as well as an 8 MP front camera.
Samsung Galaxy S9 – The Camera. Reimagined!
Samsung is a blazing star, and the Galaxy S9 will be the next premium device on the horizon. The S8 is still in use and making a lot of money for the corporation, but things have to move on, and the Samsung Galaxy S9 will be the next flagship smartphone that we see in 2018. Regardless of what happened in the past, they improved significantly and acquired the trust of their users. The design of Samsung’s Galaxy S9 is likely to be similar to that of its predecessor, with no significant changes. Still, it is predicted that the features of the Samsung Galaxy S9 would be improved over the previous model. The first thing revealed by the source is its enhanced chipset, and this chip of Galaxy S9 by Samsung will be built on 7nm chip, but according to the storey, the Korean company is not manufacturing chipset by itself because they are planning to produce 8nm chip this year. The Galaxy S9’s Super AMOLED display is a crucial characteristic of this corporation, and in this device, they will maintain this trend, with the same edges found in the S8. An Octa-Core CPU is installed on top of the chipset, providing a better user experience than the previous edition. The next Samsung Galaxy S9 will be equipped with the Snapdragon 840 chipset, which is the most powerful and energy-efficient technology available at the moment. The Android operating system v8.0 oreo is running on the inside of the Samsung Galaxy S9, which is the most stable version of Android with numerous improved improvements.
Samsung Galaxy S9 Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|Launch
|Announced
|2018, February
|Status
|Available. Released 2018, March
|Body
|Dimensions
|147.7 x 68.7 x 8.5 mm (5.81 x 2.70 x 0.33 in)
|Weight
|163 g (5.75 oz)
|Build
|Front/back glass (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|– Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified)
– IP68 certified – dust/water proof (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
|Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|5.8 inches, 84.8 cm2 (~83.6% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 pixels, 18.5:9 ratio (~570 ppi density)
|Multitouch
|Yes
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|– HDR10 compliant
– 3D Touch (home button only)
– Always-on display
|Platform
|OS
|Android 8.0 (Oreo)
|Chipset
|Exynos 9810 Octa – EMEA
Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 – USA & China
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.7 GHz Mongoose M3 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) – EMEA
Octa-core (4×2.7 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4×1.7 GHz Kryo 385 Silver) – USA & China
|GPU
|Mali-G72 MP18 – EMEA
Adreno 630 – USA & China
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSD, up to 400 GB (uses SIM 2 slot) – dual SIM model only
|Internal
|64/128/256 GB, 4 GB RAM
|Camera
|Primary
|12 MP (f/1.5-2.4, 26mm, 1/2.5″, 1.4 µm, Dual Pixel PDAF), phase detection autofocus, OIS, LED flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama
|Video
|2160p@60fps, 1080p@240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR, dual-video rec.
|Secondary
|8 MP (f/1.7, 25mm, 1/3.6″, 1.22 µm), autofocus, 1440p@30fps, dual video call, Auto HDR
|Sound
|Alert types
|Vibration; MP3, WAV ringtones
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|– 32-bit/384kHz audio
– Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|FM radio (USA & Canada only) – To be confirmed
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|Features
|Sensors
|Iris scanner, fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, heart rate, SpO2
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email, IM
|Browser
|HTML5
|– Samsung DeX (desktop experience support)
– Fast battery charging (Quick Charge 2.0)
– Qi/PMA wireless charging (market dependent)
– ANT+ support
– Bixby natural language commands and dictation
– MP4/DivX/XviD/H.265 player
– MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player
– Photo/video editor
– Document editor
|Battery
|Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery (11.55 Wh)
|Tests
|Performance
|Basemark OS II: 3329 / Basemark OS II 2.0: 3382
Basemark X: 42645
|Display
|Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal), 4.630 (sunlight)
|Camera
|Photo / Video
|Loudspeaker
|Voice 68dB / Noise 74dB / Ring 81dB
|Audio quality
|Noise -93.4dB / Crosstalk -93.9dB
|Battery life
|
Endurance rating 78h
|Rating
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.3 stars, based on 224 reviews.
