Samsung Galaxy S9 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The latest smartphone is the Samsung Galaxy S9, which costs PKR 91,000 in Pakistan. It costs $589 in US dollars. This smartphone has 4GB of RAM and 64/128/256GB of internal storage. It has a 2.8 GHz processor and a 12 MP dual rear camera as well as an 8 MP front camera.

Samsung Galaxy S9 – The Camera. Reimagined!

Samsung is a blazing star, and the Galaxy S9 will be the next premium device on the horizon. The S8 is still in use and making a lot of money for the corporation, but things have to move on, and the Samsung Galaxy S9 will be the next flagship smartphone that we see in 2018. Regardless of what happened in the past, they improved significantly and acquired the trust of their users. The design of Samsung’s Galaxy S9 is likely to be similar to that of its predecessor, with no significant changes. Still, it is predicted that the features of the Samsung Galaxy S9 would be improved over the previous model. The first thing revealed by the source is its enhanced chipset, and this chip of Galaxy S9 by Samsung will be built on 7nm chip, but according to the storey, the Korean company is not manufacturing chipset by itself because they are planning to produce 8nm chip this year. The Galaxy S9’s Super AMOLED display is a crucial characteristic of this corporation, and in this device, they will maintain this trend, with the same edges found in the S8. An Octa-Core CPU is installed on top of the chipset, providing a better user experience than the previous edition. The next Samsung Galaxy S9 will be equipped with the Snapdragon 840 chipset, which is the most powerful and energy-efficient technology available at the moment. The Android operating system v8.0 oreo is running on the inside of the Samsung Galaxy S9, which is the most stable version of Android with numerous improved improvements.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE

Launch Announced 2018, February Status Available. Released 2018, March

Body Dimensions 147.7 x 68.7 x 8.5 mm (5.81 x 2.70 x 0.33 in) Weight 163 g (5.75 oz) Build Front/back glass (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) – Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified)

– IP68 certified – dust/water proof (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)

Display Type Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 5.8 inches, 84.8 cm2 (~83.6% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels, 18.5:9 ratio (~570 ppi density) Multitouch Yes Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 – HDR10 compliant

– 3D Touch (home button only)

– Always-on display

Platform OS Android 8.0 (Oreo) Chipset Exynos 9810 Octa – EMEA

Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 – USA & China CPU Octa-core (4×2.7 GHz Mongoose M3 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) – EMEA

Octa-core (4×2.7 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4×1.7 GHz Kryo 385 Silver) – USA & China GPU Mali-G72 MP18 – EMEA

Adreno 630 – USA & China

Memory Card slot microSD, up to 400 GB (uses SIM 2 slot) – dual SIM model only Internal 64/128/256 GB, 4 GB RAM

Camera Primary 12 MP (f/1.5-2.4, 26mm, 1/2.5″, 1.4 µm, Dual Pixel PDAF), phase detection autofocus, OIS, LED flash Features Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama Video 2160p@60fps, 1080p@240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR, dual-video rec. Secondary 8 MP (f/1.7, 25mm, 1/3.6″, 1.22 µm), autofocus, 1440p@30fps, dual video call, Auto HDR

Sound Alert types Vibration; MP3, WAV ringtones Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack Yes – 32-bit/384kHz audio

– Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO NFC Yes Radio FM radio (USA & Canada only) – To be confirmed USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector

Features Sensors Iris scanner, fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, heart rate, SpO2 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email, IM Browser HTML5 – Samsung DeX (desktop experience support)

– Fast battery charging (Quick Charge 2.0)

– Qi/PMA wireless charging (market dependent)

– ANT+ support

– Bixby natural language commands and dictation

– MP4/DivX/XviD/H.265 player

– MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player

– Photo/video editor

– Document editor

Battery Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery (11.55 Wh)

Tests Performance Basemark OS II: 3329 / Basemark OS II 2.0: 3382

Basemark X: 42645 Display Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal), 4.630 (sunlight) Camera Photo / Video Loudspeaker Voice 68dB / Noise 74dB / Ring 81dB Audio quality Noise -93.4dB / Crosstalk -93.9dB Battery life Endurance rating 78h