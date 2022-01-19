Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 01:18 am

Tecno Camon 17 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Tecno Camon 17

Tecno Camon 17 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Tecno Camon 17 Price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Tecno Camon 17 costs Rs. 24,999. The retail pricing of Tecno mobile products in official warranty is regulated by authorised dealers and warranty providers.

  • Price of Tecno Camon 17 in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999.
  • Price of Tecno in USD is $155.

Tecno Camon 17 – Awesome Smartphone With Awesome Specifications

Tecno is attempting to release the Camon 17 smartphone to the market. The next new smartphone has an eye-catching colour scheme with textured lines that add a luxurious touch. The Tecno Camon 17’s body is comprised of a glass front, plastic back, and a plastic frame to keep it together. The smartphone will be powered by one of the most recent chipsets for smartphones on the market, the MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm). Under the hood of the new Tecno Camon 17, there is a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor. This new incoming smartphone features a 6.6-inch screen size, which is a large-screen display, with an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, and it will have a full-HD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 Pixels. This forthcoming smartphone also includes a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. The next new Camon 17 by Tecno will come with 4 gigabytes of RAM, which is the most RAM used in this smartphone, so you can expect your phone to run at a super-fast pace thanks to its powerful RAM. The Tecno 17 features 128 gigabytes of storage, which implies that the capacity of your data is limitless. You can also expand your storage by inserting a MicroSD Card. The smartphone has a Triple Camera configuration on the back. The main sensor of the Tecno Camon 17 smartphone will be 48 megapixels. AI camera with 2 megapixels. This phone’s selfie shooter is a Dual Camera system, which has yet to be confirmed. The device’s side-mounted and Face Unlock sensors will allow it to protect its data by only giving authorised users access. The Tecno Camon 17 will be powered by a Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery with Fast charging capabilities. When the Camon 17 is released, Samsung and other tech behemoths will face stiff competition.

Tecno Camon 17 Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 900 / 2100
4G bands LTE
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE
Launch
Announced 2021, May 08
Status Available. Released 2021, May 22
Body
Dimensions 164.5 x 76.5 x 9 mm (6.48 x 3.01 x 0.35 in)
Weight
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type IPS LCD, 90Hz, 450 nits (HBM)
Size 6.6 inches, 105.2 cm2 (~83.6% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~266 ppi density)
Platform
OS Android 11, HIOS 7.6
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G52 MC2
Memory
Card slot Unspecified
Internal 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM
Main Camera
Triple 48 MP, (wide), PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
3rd unspecified camera
Features Quad-LED flash, panorama, HDR
Video 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera
Single 16 MP
Features Dual-LED flash
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Comms
WLAN Yes
Bluetooth Yes
GPS Yes, with A-GPS
NFC No
Radio FM radio
USB Yes
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity
Battery
Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging Fast charging 18W
Rating
Rating Average rating is 4.3 stars, based on 2 reviews.

Read More

1 hour ago
Vivo Y55 5G Goes Official with Sleek Design, MediaTek Chip and Triple-lens Camera

The Vivo Y55 5G is the latest Y-series phone to be released...
1 hour ago
Vivo X70 Pro Outshines iPhone 13 to Rank First in Camera Rankings

Vivo X70 Pro is one of the company's most recent flagship phones....
1 hour ago
Huawei Watch GT3 updated with new volume controls, preset message replies

The Huawei Watch GT3 is getting a new software update. We recently...
2 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra shown in leaked renders, here are its four colors

Samsung is preparing to introduce its next-generation flagship smartphone family, the S22,...
3 hours ago
Xiomi Redmi 9T Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Xiomi Redmi 9T Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Xiaomi Redmi 9T...
3 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy A71 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A71 Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy A71...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

21 mins ago
‘LORD OF THE RINGS’ TO CHRONICLE SAURON’S RISE, Title revealed

Amazon's Prime Video unveiled the entire title of the fantasy series ahead...
Honda Car Prices
26 mins ago
Expected Increase in Honda’s Car Prices Amid Mini-Budget 2022

Due to increased competition, Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) has struggled to...
PSL 2022 Anthem
31 mins ago
PSL 2022 Anthem Leaked Online Ahead of Official Launch – WATCH Videos

Prior to its official release, the highly anticipated PSL 2022 anthem was...
Iran ensures women empowerment despite U.S. sanctions: envoy
34 mins ago
Iran ensures women empowerment despite U.S. sanctions: envoy

TEHRAN, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Iranian ambassador to the United Nations...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600