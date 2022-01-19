Tecno Camon 17 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Tecno Camon 17 Price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Tecno Camon 17 costs Rs. 24,999. The retail pricing of Tecno mobile products in official warranty is regulated by authorised dealers and warranty providers.

Price of Tecno Camon 17 in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999.

Price of Tecno in USD is $155.

Tecno is attempting to release the Camon 17 smartphone to the market. The next new smartphone has an eye-catching colour scheme with textured lines that add a luxurious touch. The Tecno Camon 17’s body is comprised of a glass front, plastic back, and a plastic frame to keep it together. The smartphone will be powered by one of the most recent chipsets for smartphones on the market, the MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm). Under the hood of the new Tecno Camon 17, there is a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor. This new incoming smartphone features a 6.6-inch screen size, which is a large-screen display, with an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, and it will have a full-HD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 Pixels. This forthcoming smartphone also includes a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. The next new Camon 17 by Tecno will come with 4 gigabytes of RAM, which is the most RAM used in this smartphone, so you can expect your phone to run at a super-fast pace thanks to its powerful RAM. The Tecno 17 features 128 gigabytes of storage, which implies that the capacity of your data is limitless. You can also expand your storage by inserting a MicroSD Card. The smartphone has a Triple Camera configuration on the back. The main sensor of the Tecno Camon 17 smartphone will be 48 megapixels. AI camera with 2 megapixels. This phone’s selfie shooter is a Dual Camera system, which has yet to be confirmed. The device’s side-mounted and Face Unlock sensors will allow it to protect its data by only giving authorised users access. The Tecno Camon 17 will be powered by a Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery with Fast charging capabilities. When the Camon 17 is released, Samsung and other tech behemoths will face stiff competition.

Tecno Camon 17 Specifications

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 900 / 2100 4G bands LTE Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE

Launch Announced 2021, May 08 Status Available. Released 2021, May 22

Body Dimensions 164.5 x 76.5 x 9 mm (6.48 x 3.01 x 0.35 in) Weight – SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type IPS LCD, 90Hz, 450 nits (HBM) Size 6.6 inches, 105.2 cm2 (~83.6% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~266 ppi density)

Platform OS Android 11, HIOS 7.6 Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G52 MC2

Memory Card slot Unspecified Internal 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM

Main Camera Triple 48 MP, (wide), PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)

3rd unspecified camera Features Quad-LED flash, panorama, HDR Video 1080p@30fps

Selfie Camera Single 16 MP Features Dual-LED flash Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Yes Bluetooth Yes GPS Yes, with A-GPS NFC No Radio FM radio USB Yes

Features Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity

Battery Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 18W