Tecno Camon 17 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Tecno Camon 17 Price in Pakistan
In Pakistan, the Tecno Camon 17 costs Rs. 24,999. The retail pricing of Tecno mobile products in official warranty is regulated by authorised dealers and warranty providers.
- Price of Tecno Camon 17 in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999.
- Price of Tecno in USD is $155.
Tecno Camon 17 – Awesome Smartphone With Awesome Specifications
Tecno is attempting to release the Camon 17 smartphone to the market. The next new smartphone has an eye-catching colour scheme with textured lines that add a luxurious touch. The Tecno Camon 17’s body is comprised of a glass front, plastic back, and a plastic frame to keep it together. The smartphone will be powered by one of the most recent chipsets for smartphones on the market, the MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm). Under the hood of the new Tecno Camon 17, there is a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor. This new incoming smartphone features a 6.6-inch screen size, which is a large-screen display, with an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, and it will have a full-HD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 Pixels. This forthcoming smartphone also includes a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. The next new Camon 17 by Tecno will come with 4 gigabytes of RAM, which is the most RAM used in this smartphone, so you can expect your phone to run at a super-fast pace thanks to its powerful RAM. The Tecno 17 features 128 gigabytes of storage, which implies that the capacity of your data is limitless. You can also expand your storage by inserting a MicroSD Card. The smartphone has a Triple Camera configuration on the back. The main sensor of the Tecno Camon 17 smartphone will be 48 megapixels. AI camera with 2 megapixels. This phone’s selfie shooter is a Dual Camera system, which has yet to be confirmed. The device’s side-mounted and Face Unlock sensors will allow it to protect its data by only giving authorised users access. The Tecno Camon 17 will be powered by a Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery with Fast charging capabilities. When the Camon 17 is released, Samsung and other tech behemoths will face stiff competition.
Tecno Camon 17 Specifications
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 900 / 2100
|4G bands
|LTE
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE
|Launch
|Announced
|2021, May 08
|Status
|Available. Released 2021, May 22
|Body
|Dimensions
|164.5 x 76.5 x 9 mm (6.48 x 3.01 x 0.35 in)
|Weight
|–
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|IPS LCD, 90Hz, 450 nits (HBM)
|Size
|6.6 inches, 105.2 cm2 (~83.6% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~266 ppi density)
|Platform
|OS
|Android 11, HIOS 7.6
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Memory
|Card slot
|Unspecified
|Internal
|128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM
|Main Camera
|Triple
|48 MP, (wide), PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
3rd unspecified camera
|Features
|Quad-LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Selfie Camera
|Single
|16 MP
|Features
|Dual-LED flash
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Yes
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS
|NFC
|No
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|Yes
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 18W
|Rating
|Rating
|Average rating is 4.3 stars, based on 2 reviews.