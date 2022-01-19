Vivo X70 Pro Outshines iPhone 13 to Rank First in Camera Rankings

Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 12:00 am

Vivo X70 Pro is one of the company’s most recent flagship phones. Vivo claims to provide a professional photography experience. DxoMark has benchmarked the X70 Pro camera, putting that claim to the test. It surpassed the iPhone 13 in the DxOMark premium smartphone rankings.

Before we get into the specifics of the evaluation, it’s worth noting that DxOMark divides smartphone camera rankings into two categories: Global Rankings and Premium Rankings. The cause or purpose for this is unknown. However, the Vivo X70 Pro leads the premium list rather than the worldwide rankings (where it is ranked 12th). DxOMark, on the other hand, continues to rank the Huawei P50 Pro as the best camera.

In terms of overall performance, the Vivo X70 Pro scored 131 points on the benchmark. It achieves 139 points for photography, 77 points for zoom, and 111 points for videography. DxOMark claims a wide dynamic range and precise exposure capture. In low-light images, the phone also recovers detail.

The small depth of field is well-defined. Video stabilisation is also effective, thanks to Vivo’s micro-gimbal technology. The focusing technology, which works as predicted in all settings, received specific appreciation from the testers.

The ultra-wide camera on the latest Vivo flagship phone doesn’t have the widest field of view, but it boasts a wide dynamic range that preserves details in both light and shade. However, in auto mode, wide-angle pictures may exhibit noise and colour fringing. The twin telephoto system takes fantastic long-range images, but when zoomed in all the way, the resolution suffers noticeably.

