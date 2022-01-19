Vivo X80 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications (Expected)

Vivo X80 Pro Price in Pakistan

The Vivo X80 Pro is likely to cost Rs. 117,999 in Pakistan. The Vivo X80 Pro is expected to be released on March 19, 2022. This is the Vivo 12 GB RAM / 256 GB internal storage model, which comes in a variety of colours.

Vivo X80 Pro – A Powerful Chipset Phone

Vivo is on its way to releasing the X80 Pro to the market. Vivo, a smartphone manufacturer, is working on a new line of phones, according to reports on the internet. The upcoming smartphone, the Vivo X80 Pro, will be the series’ flagship phone. The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Chipset, which is the most powerful chipset, and to give this handset more power, it has an Octa-Core processor inside the Vivo’s X80 Pro to make the device ultra fast. Under the hood of this smartphone is also a Mali G510 MC6 GPU. The smartphone’s display screen measures 6.76 inches in size and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The new Vivo X80 Pro features an LTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display that is the most recent and well-known for its excellent performance. Vivo’s impending new handset, the X80 Pro, will be equipped with a massive RAM capacity of 12 gigabytes. The device’s chipset and RAM size indicate that the user will be able to complete tasks with this smartphone in seconds. The Vivo Pro’s internal storage space is 256 gigabytes, which is sufficient to save a large amount of data for future usage. The smartphone has a Quad Camera configuration on the back. The Vivo X80 Pro’s main sensor will be 50 megapixels, 50 megapixels combined with 12 megapixels, 50 megapixels. The phone’s selfie shooter is 44 megapixels, which makes snapping selfies easier and more appealing. The smartphone incorporates an under-display, optical-fingerprint scanner to secure the data on the cellphone and allow only the authorised user to use it. The Vivo X80 Pro will be powered by a Non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery with 66W Fast charging capabilities. When the X80 Pros are released, Samsung and other tech behemoths will face stiff competition.

Vivo X80 Pro specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 GPU Mali G510 MC6 Display Technology LTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.78 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~388 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP, 2x optical zoom + 50 MP, 5x optical zoom, LED Flash Features HDR, panorama, Video Front 44 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail , IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 66W, Wireless charging 50W