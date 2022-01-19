Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022.

Vivo X80 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications (Expected)

The Vivo X80 Pro is likely to cost Rs. 117,999 in Pakistan. The Vivo X80 Pro is expected to be released on March 19, 2022. This is the Vivo 12 GB RAM / 256 GB internal storage model, which comes in a variety of colours.

  • Expected Price of Vivo X80 Pro in Pakistan is Rs. 117,999.
  • Expected Price of Vivo in USD is $879.

Vivo X80 Pro – A Powerful Chipset Phone

Vivo is on its way to releasing the X80 Pro to the market. Vivo, a smartphone manufacturer, is working on a new line of phones, according to reports on the internet. The upcoming smartphone, the Vivo X80 Pro, will be the series’ flagship phone. The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Chipset, which is the most powerful chipset, and to give this handset more power, it has an Octa-Core processor inside the Vivo’s X80 Pro to make the device ultra fast. Under the hood of this smartphone is also a Mali G510 MC6 GPU. The smartphone’s display screen measures 6.76 inches in size and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The new Vivo X80 Pro features an LTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display that is the most recent and well-known for its excellent performance. Vivo’s impending new handset, the X80 Pro, will be equipped with a massive RAM capacity of 12 gigabytes. The device’s chipset and RAM size indicate that the user will be able to complete tasks with this smartphone in seconds. The Vivo Pro’s internal storage space is 256 gigabytes, which is sufficient to save a large amount of data for future usage. The smartphone has a Quad Camera configuration on the back. The Vivo X80 Pro’s main sensor will be 50 megapixels, 50 megapixels combined with 12 megapixels, 50 megapixels. The phone’s selfie shooter is 44 megapixels, which makes snapping selfies easier and more appealing. The smartphone incorporates an under-display, optical-fingerprint scanner to secure the data on the cellphone and allow only the authorised user to use it. The Vivo X80 Pro will be powered by a Non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery with 66W Fast charging capabilities. When the X80 Pros are released, Samsung and other tech behemoths will face stiff competition.

Vivo X80 Pro specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS
Dimensions N/A
Weight N/A
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Various
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band 5G SA/NSA
Processor CPU Octa Core
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000
GPU Mali G510 MC6
Display Technology LTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.78 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~388 PPI)
Extra Features 120Hz
Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
Card No
Camera Main Quad Camera: 50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP, 2x optical zoom + 50 MP, 5x optical zoom, LED Flash
Features HDR, panorama, Video
Front 44 MP
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFC Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
Features Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 32-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 66W, Wireless charging 50W

Price

 Price in Rs: Coming Soon    (Expected Rs: 117,999)   Price in USD: $NA
Ratings Average Rating is 5 stars – based on 1 user reviews.

