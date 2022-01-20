Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
21st Jan, 2022. 02:10 am

Vivo Y20 Price in Pakistan and Specs

Vivo Y20 is one of the company’s most recent smartphones. It costs PKR 25999 in Pakistan. The phone features a RAM of 4 GB and a storage capacity of 64 GB.

The Vivo Y20 is a budget-friendly smartphone that can handle basic tasks. Anything that requires a lot of processing power, such as gaming, causes the phone to hang. Despite the fact that the Snapdragon 460 is a gaming chipset, the RAM is insufficient for heavy multitasking. Particularly because people are becoming accustomed to having more RAM. If you’re a typical user, you shouldn’t be too concerned.

The phone comes with a 5000 mAh battery that should last you more than a day.

The cameras aren’t any different here. They’re not good for capturing pictures, and you’ll see over-processed images on a frequent basis. They will complete the task, and it will be satisfactory, but expecting more at this price will leave you disappointed.

Vivo Y20 – The Best Budget Phone Out There

Chinese Technology The Vivo Y20 is a new smartphone that was originally seen on the Google Play Console. The specifications are adequate for a proper mid-range smartphone with a large RAM capacity. The new Vivo Y20 is powered by the Snapdragon 460 CPU, which is commonly found in low-cost smartphones. The upcoming Vivo Y20 cellphone is designed for those who cannot afford to purchase the series’ high-end smartphones. It has shown to be a valuable asset in the market, since it is giving Samsung and other competitors a run for their money. The all-new Vivo Y20s offers good features at a fair price to users. The Y20 debut has made Pakistani users on a tight budget quite delighted. The new Vivo smartphone Y20 is equipped with 4 GB of RAM. The phone’s RAM capacity is adequate, as additional RAM aids in the handset’s overall processing performance optimization. The Vivo Y20 will come with Android 10 OS, which is the most recent version of the operating system. It signifies that the upcoming smartphone will be compatible with the most recent technology. The inexpensive smartphone is expected to have a triple camera configuration on the back. The main sensor on the Y20 camera is 13 megapixels, and there are two additional 2 megapixel camera sensors on the new phone. The single front-facing camera has an 8-megapixel resolution. Both camera settings on the Vivo Y20 have a slew of new capabilities that will elevate your shooting to new heights. The smartphone’s battery is thought to be quite powerful. The Vivo Y20, which is gaining popularity by the day, is packed with a long-lasting 5000 mAh battery. Enough capacity to provide you enough energy to get you through the day. Vivo Y20, one of the most popular smartphones on the market, is shattering all records.

 

Vivo Y20 Specifications

Network
Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G bands 1, 3, 5, 8, 38, 40, 41
1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41
Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
Launch
Announced 2020, August 26
Status Available. Released 2020, August 28
Body
Dimensions 164.4 x 76.3 x 8.4 mm (6.47 x 3.00 x 0.33 in)
Weight 192.3 g (6.77 oz)
Build Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame
SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Display
Type IPS LCD
Size 6.51 inches, 102.3 cm2 (~81.6% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)
Platform
OS Android 10, Funtouch 10.5
Chipset Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm)
CPU Octa-core (4×1.8 GHz Kryo 240 & 4×1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
GPU Adreno 610
Memory
Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal 64GB 4GB RAM
eMMC 5.1
Main Camera
Triple 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
Features LED flash, HDR
Video 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera
Single 8 MP, f/1.8, (wide)
Video 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes
3.5mm jack Yes
Comms
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
NFC No
Radio FM radio
USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Features
Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass

