Vivo Y33s 5G Release Date, Colors, and Specifications

According to a credible source, Vivo will launch the Vivo Y33s 5G in the Chinese market. The new Y33s 5G will be distinct from the Vivo Y33s, which is powered by the Helio G80 processor. The Vivo Y33s Helio G80 is a 4G LTE smartphone, whilst the upcoming Y33s 5G is a 5G smartphone. Let’s go over the specs, price, and release date speculations that we’ve heard so far.

Release Date of New Y33s 5G

It is rumored that the handset will be available in China by 12th February.

New Y33s 5G Color Options

The color options are quiet eye catching with Nebula Blue, Fluorite Black, and Early Snow Dawn.