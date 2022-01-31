Vivo Y33s 5G Release Date, Colors, and Specifications
According to a credible source, Vivo will launch the Vivo Y33s 5G in the Chinese market. The new Y33s 5G will be distinct from the Vivo Y33s, which is powered by the Helio G80 processor. The Vivo Y33s Helio G80 is a 4G LTE smartphone, whilst the upcoming Y33s 5G is a 5G smartphone. Let’s go over the specs, price, and release date speculations that we’ve heard so far.
Release Date of New Y33s 5G
It is rumored that the handset will be available in China by 12th February.
New Y33s 5G Color Options
The color options are quiet eye catching with Nebula Blue, Fluorite Black, and Early Snow Dawn.
Specifications of Y33s 5G
Rumor has claimed that the upcoming Y33s 5G will have a 6.51-inch LCD panel with a waterdrop notch. The measurements are 164 x 75.84 x 8.25mm, and the weight is 185 grammes. The screen will have an HD resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. It sports a dual rear camera with 13 MP and 2MP resolution, as well as an 8 MP front/selfie camera.
It will be outfitted with an Android 12 operating system and a Vivo UI. The Dimensity 700 processor will power the Y33s 5G, which will have four versions of internal RAM, 128 GB of internal storage, and microSD card support. The battery has a capacity of 5,000 mAh and uses 18W charging technology.
New Y33s 5G Prices
The Y33s 5G’s price will vary depending on the RAM amount. The 4 GB and 6 GB RAM models with 128 GB storage will cost roughly $251 (Pkr.44,352), while the 8 GB RAM model with 128 GB will cost $267. ( Pkr.47,126).
Let us now wait till February 12th to see what the newY33s 5G has to offer. The rumours and speculations are worth waiting for, so let us hope that everything goes as planned.
