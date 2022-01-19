Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
20th Jan, 2022. 12:07 am

Vivo Y55 5G Goes Official with Sleek Design, MediaTek Chip and Triple-lens Camera

The Vivo Y55 5G is the latest Y-series phone to be released in 2022; three Vivo Y phones have already been released this year. The Y55, on the other hand, is Vivo’s first entry-level 5G phone this year. It has a cookie-cutter design, all of the fundamentals of a modern Android phone, plus 5G future-proofing.

First, let’s discuss about design. The Y55 is encased in a flat plastic shell with sharp, angular edges. The Vivo Y33s’ sibling also features a faint grainy texture on the shell and is available in iridescent multi-hue and matte black finishes.

A raised camera rectangle with three lenses can be found in the corner. On the frame, the thumbprint reader and power button are combined. Finally, flip the Vivo Y55 over to reveal its notched screen, which has a thick bezel on the top and bottom and a thin bezel on the sides. It has the iconic appearance of a modern Vivo phone.

 

We’re looking at a 6.58″ IPS LCD with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 1080P resolution. The camera built in the display of this Vivo Y55 is 8MP. The rear-facing triple-lens camera has a 50MP f/1.8 lens, a 2MP macro snapper, and a 2MP portrait sensor.

The MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor powers the New Vivo 5G smartphone (their cheapest 5G chip.) It’s powered by an 18W FlashCharge and is connected to a 5000 mAh battery. The phone comes pre-installed with Android 11 x FunTouchOS.

