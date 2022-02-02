Apple iPhone 11 Pro Price in Pakistan After Increased Tax
PTA Mobile Tax Apple iPhone 11 Pro: This is the era of mobile phones and telecom equipment, which are now necessities. Unfortunately, these necessities are also subjected to significant tariffs in the government’s mini-budget, making access to these equipment practically unattainable for the average person.
In Pakistan, the Apple iPhone 11 Pro costs Rs. 207,800. The retail pricing of Apple mobile products in official warranty is regulated by authorised dealers and warranty providers.
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Price in Pakistan
- Retail Price of Apple iPhone 11 Pro in Pakistan is Rs. 207,800.
- Retail Price of Apple in USD is $1549.
PTA Mobile Tax List 2022: Tax to Register your
Apple iPhone 11 Pro
Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (Passport)
|Mobile Phone Value in USD
|PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR)
|$1 to $30
|Rs. 430
|$31 to $100
|Rs. 3200
|$101 to $200
|Rs. 9580
|$201 to $350
|Rs. 12200 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
|$351 to $500
|Rs. 17800 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
|$501 and above
|Rs. 36870 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (CNIC)
|Mobile Phone Value in USD
|PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR)
|$1 to $30
|Rs. 550
|$31 to $100
|Rs. 4323
|$101 to $200
|Rs. 11561
|$201 to $350
|Rs. 14661 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
|$351 to $500
|Rs. 23420 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
|$501 and above
|Rs. 37007 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem
