Apple iPhone 11 Pro Price in Pakistan After Increased Tax

PTA Mobile Tax Apple iPhone 11 Pro: This is the era of mobile phones and telecom equipment, which are now necessities. Unfortunately, these necessities are also subjected to significant tariffs in the government’s mini-budget, making access to these equipment practically unattainable for the average person.

In Pakistan, the Apple iPhone 11 Pro costs Rs. 207,800. The retail pricing of Apple mobile products in official warranty is regulated by authorised dealers and warranty providers.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Price in Pakistan

Retail Price of Apple iPhone 11 Pro in Pakistan is Rs. 207,800.

Retail Price of Apple in USD is $1549.

PTA Mobile Tax List 2022: Tax to Register your

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (Passport)

Mobile Phone Value in USD PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR) $1 to $30 Rs. 430 $31 to $100 Rs. 3200 $101 to $200 Rs. 9580 $201 to $350 Rs. 12200 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem $351 to $500 Rs. 17800 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem $501 and above Rs. 36870 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem

Mobile Phone PTA Tax Calculator (CNIC)

Mobile Phone Value in USD PTA Tax in Pak Rupees (PKR) $1 to $30 Rs. 550 $31 to $100 Rs. 4323 $101 to $200 Rs. 11561 $201 to $350 Rs. 14661 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem $351 to $500 Rs. 23420 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem $501 and above Rs. 37007 + 17% Sales Tax Ad Valorem

