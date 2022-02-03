Apple Iphone 13 pro Price in Pakistan after Increased tax
Apply Iphone 13 pro: This post provides the most recent iPhone 13 pro price in Pakistan following the hike in PTA Taxes on mobile phones in the federal government’s new mini-budget. The Apple iPhone is the most popular smartphone in the country, as well as one of the most costly; nonetheless, the high price tag is thought to be justified by the product, which provides a solid smartphone for everyday use as well as some demanding applications, such as gaming.
With the launch of the mini-budget, the Federal Government has increased the PTA Taxes on mobile phone approval by a significant amount. However, the new taxes do not apply to cellphones priced under $200, and the change has only been implemented for smartphones priced above $200.
Apple Iphone 13 pro Price in Pakistan
|
Model
|
Price
|
128GB
|
Rs. 283,300
|
256GB
|
Rs. 300,100
|
512GB
|
Rs. 345,900
|
1TB
|
Rs. 394,000
Download BOL News App for latest news