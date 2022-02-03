Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 06:25 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Apple Iphone 13 pro Price in Pakistan after Increased tax

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 06:25 pm
iphone 13 Pro

Apple iphone 13 Pro Max Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Apply Iphone 13 pro: This post provides the most recent iPhone 13 pro price in Pakistan following the hike in PTA Taxes on mobile phones in the federal government’s new mini-budget. The Apple iPhone is the most popular smartphone in the country, as well as one of the most costly; nonetheless, the high price tag is thought to be justified by the product, which provides a solid smartphone for everyday use as well as some demanding applications, such as gaming.

With the launch of the mini-budget, the Federal Government has increased the PTA Taxes on mobile phone approval by a significant amount. However, the new taxes do not apply to cellphones priced under $200, and the change has only been implemented for smartphones priced above $200.

Apple Iphone 13 pro Price in Pakistan

Model
Price
128GB
Rs. 283,300
256GB
Rs. 300,100
512GB
Rs. 345,900
1TB
Rs. 394,000

Read More

16 hours ago
Oppo f19 Price in Pakistan and Specification

Oppo f19 Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the pricing of the Oppo...
16 hours ago
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Price in Pakistan After Increased Tax

PTA Mobile Tax Apple iPhone 11 Pro: This is the era of...
16 hours ago
Vivo Y15 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

The vivo Y15cost PKR 25,999. This smartphone has 4GB of RAM memory...
16 hours ago
PUBG Mobile Lite Redeem Codes Today 3 February 2022

PUBG Mobile Lite Redeem Codes: Pubg is one of the most entertaining...
20 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy A13 5G review

The Galaxy A13 5G doesn't provide many surprises, good or bad. It's...
21 hours ago
Tecno Spark 8C Price in Pakistan And Specifications

Tecno Spark 8C Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Tecno Spark 8C...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

4 mins ago
Kashmiris rendering sacrifices for only freedom:  APHC

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, All Parties Hurriyat Conference has...
Garena Free Fire Redeem
4 mins ago
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for February 3 2022

Today, 3 February 2022, you can get a free fire code. Garena...
13 mins ago
Kolkata FF Fatafat Results Today on, 3rd Feb 2022

Kolkata FF results for 3 february 2022 are out. Find out the...
PM Imran Khan
21 mins ago
Representation of women, youth is essential for effective LG system, says PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday stressed that in order to ensure...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600